QNET Unveils Limited Edition Bernhard H. Mayer Wave Rider: A Masterpiece of Precision and Adventure

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QNET, a global leader in wellness and lifestyle focused direct selling, redefines luxury timekeeping with the launch of the Bernhard H. Mayer Wave Rider, an extraordinary limited-edition Swiss chronometer. With only 599 pieces available worldwide, this Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC)-certified masterpiece sets a new standard for precision and durability in the world of haute horologer.

Unparalleled Precision and Craftsmanship

Trevor Kuna for Bernard H. Mayer Wave Rider

At the heart of the Wave Rider beats the Swiss automatic Sellita SW300 movement, rigorously tested to maintain accuracy within -4/+6 seconds per day. This exceptional precision earns it the prestigious COSC certification, a distinction held by fewer than 6% of Swiss watches.

"The Wave Rider represents the pinnacle of Swiss watchmaking," says Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET. "It's not just a timepiece; it's a bold statement for those who demand excellence in every aspect of their lives."

Designed for the Extraordinary

The Wave Rider boasts features that cater to both the adventurer and the connoisseur:

50 ATM water resistance for extreme diving capabilities

Brushed stainless-steel case with a black ceramic unidirectional bezel

Black grid-patterned dial with Super-LumiNova indexes for optimal visibility

Anti-reflective sapphire crystal

Two interchangeable straps for versatility

"QNET has created a true collector's item," notes Evelyne Klepic, a watch enthusiast and a long time QNET customer. "The Wave Rider's combination of COSC certification, robust design, and limited availability makes it a significant piece in any serious collection."

Exclusivity Meets Accessibility

Each Wave Rider is individually numbered, adding to its exclusivity. Despite its high-end features, QNET has priced the Wave Rider competitively, making Swiss luxury accessible to discerning customers worldwide.

"As we approach the holiday season, the Wave Rider presents an unparalleled gifting opportunity," Kuna adds. "It's more than a watch; it's an investment in precision and style, backed by our comprehensive five-year warranty."

Limited Availability - Act Now

With only 599 pieces available globally, the Bernhard H. Mayer Wave Rider is expected to sell out quickly. Watch enthusiasts and collectors are urged to contact their QNET representatives immediately to secure this extraordinary timepiece.

For more information about the Wave Rider and QNET's full range of premium products, visit www.qnet.net.

ABOUT QNET

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company's commitment to excellence.

