QNET's Bernhard H. Mayer Unveils Alto Ceramic Collection: A Symphony of Luxury and Versatility

HONG KONG, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard H. Mayer, QNET's prestigious luxury brand, has launched its newest Swiss-made timepiece collection, Alto Ceramic. This exquisite series harmoniously blends innovative design with everyday elegance, setting a new standard in versatile luxury.

Alto Ceramic Collection by Bernhard H. Mayer

Striking the Perfect Balance

Inspired by the timeless contrast of piano keys, the Alto Ceramic Collection is available in classic black and white. The watches feature a high-polish ceramic case and bracelet, offering a lustrous finish that's both scratch-resistant and hypoallergenic. This careful material selection underscores Bernhard H. Mayer's commitment to both aesthetics and wearer comfort.

Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET, emphasized the collection's adaptability: "Alto Ceramic embodies our vision of contemporary luxury. These timepieces effortlessly transition from day to night, meeting the demands of today's dynamic lifestyles while maintaining an air of sophistication."

Precision in Every Detail

The Alto Ceramic Collection showcases meticulous craftsmanship:

Ceramic case and bracelet with folding clasp buckle

Wave-patterned dial with luminous white indexes

Sapphire crystal featuring anti-reflective coating

Reliable Swiss Quartz movement

Available in 36mm and 42mm diameters

Kuna says, "'Hit the Right Note' isn't just a tagline—it's a promise. The Alto Ceramic Collection's minimalist design and high-quality construction make it suitable for any occasion, from business meetings to formal events."

A Sustainable Approach to Luxury

In line with growing environmental concerns, the Alto Ceramic Collection utilizes ceramic materials known for their durability and eco-friendly properties. This choice aligns with research from the American Ceramic Society, highlighting ceramic's superiority in watchmaking due to its biocompatibility and resistance to wear and corrosion.

ABOUT QNET

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company's commitment to excellence.

