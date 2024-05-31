QNET's First Annual Convention of the Year Concludes with Resounding Success in Malaysia

PENANG, Malaysia, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QNET, a global leader in wellness and lifestyle focused direct selling, concluded the first of this year's biannual flagship event, V-Malaysia 2024, on May 16 in the island of Penang in Malaysia. The five-day convention drew approximately 9,000 participants from over 30 countries, reaffirming its status as a major international event.

Amezcua e-Guard X Launch

V-Malaysia 2024: A Platform for Learning, Networking, and Innovation

This year's V-Malaysia featured an extensive agenda filled with opportunities for learning, networking, and experiencing the latest in QNET's wellness and lifestyle advancements. Highlights included the mega QNET product exhibition where the company showcased its range of premium products such as the HomePure range of home appliances, the Amezcua range of wellness products, the Bernhard H Mayer range of luxury Swiss watches and fine jewellery, and the LifeQode portfolio of nutritional products, among others.

Groundbreaking Product Launches

QNET unveiled several innovative new products at this year's convention:

Amezcua e-Guard X - An innovative solution designed to mitigate the health impacts associated with mobile radiation from everyday electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and televisions.

- An innovative solution designed to mitigate the health impacts associated with mobile radiation from everyday electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and televisions. HomePure Rayn - A showerhead that not just filters shower water but also has the Amezcua Resonance Technology (ART) to help boost energy. It also has an optional Vitamin C capsule which can help remove residual chlorine from the skin and an optional ACF (Activated Carbon Fiber) capsule which removes fine microorganisms.

A showerhead that not just filters shower water but also has the Amezcua Resonance Technology (ART) to help boost energy. It also has an optional Vitamin C capsule which can help remove residual chlorine from the skin and an optional ACF (Activated Carbon Fiber) capsule which removes fine microorganisms. Bernhard H. Mayer Alto Watch – The new ceramic watches by the Swiss watch brand that is ideal for daily wear is available in two variations, black and white, for both men and women. The quartz watch has a unique wave pattern on its face, and has hands made of recycled steel.

Empowering the Global Network

The event featured numerous training and education sessions tailored for QNET's global network of distributors. These sessions aimed to enhance their skills in direct selling and empower them to achieve greater success in their personal business endeavours.

Inspiring Moments

In an inspiring session, attendees were treated to a special appearance by award-winning Indian actor R. Madhavan. He shared his compelling journey and struggles within the competitive Indian film industry, offering a story of triumph that resonated deeply with the diverse international audience.

Commitment to Sustainability

To offset the event's carbon footprint, QNET ensured the event was free of single-use plastic, promoted plant-based food options, and organised a tree-planting exercise in partnership with Malaysia's JARING, the National Fisherman's Association, as part of its ongoing Green Legacy global reforestation program.

At the conclusion of the event, Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET said, "This event is not just a convention; it is a celebration of our commitment to our distributors and customers worldwide. We look forward to another year of remarkable experiences and success stories."

ABOUT QNET

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company's commitment to excellence.

SOURCE QNET