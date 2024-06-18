QS Names the World's Best Student Cities

LONDON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, published today the 12th edition of the Best Student Cities ranking, comparing 150 premier study destinations in indicators related to student feedback, universities, affordability, liveability, employment and diversity.

London remains the world's best student city for the sixth consecutive edition, followed by Tokyo in second and Seoul in third. Munich climbs to fourth while Melbourne drops to fifth.

Methodology : QS ranks cities with a population of min. 250,000 and at least two universities in the QS' World University Ranking . The ranking includes opinions of 100,000 prospective, current and former students contributing to the Desirability and Student Voice indicators.

Top-10

2025 2024

1 1 London 2 2 Tokyo 3 3 Seoul 4 5 Munich 5 4 Melbourne 6 7 Sydney 7 6 Paris 8 8= Zurich 9 8= Berlin 10 13 Montreal

London leads thanks to:

World-class universities, achieving the second-best score in the Rankings indicator, after Seoul .

indicator, after . Excellent feedback from current and former students, placing third for Student Voice , behind Berlin and Melbourne .

, behind and . A diverse and eclectic student population, boasting the world's seventh-best score for Student Mix .

. Exceptional career opportunities, placing fourth in Employer Activity

Jessica Turner, CEO of QS said: "We are thrilled to celebrate London's enduring success as the world's best student city, a well-deserved recognition of its role as a premier destination for education, innovation, and culture."

"Fostering international student mobility is central to our mission. As a partner to universities, policymakers, and students, we provide data-led evidence of the benefits of international education for students and countries."

Canada and Australia each boast two of the world's 10 best student cities

and each boast two of the world's 10 best student cities Montreal breaks into the top 10. Amsterdam and Stockholm break into the top-20

breaks into the top 10. and break into the top-20 Seoul dominates the World University Rankings indicator, with 23 ranked universities

dominates the indicator, with 23 ranked universities Tokyo leads in Employer Activity, followed by Seoul and Boston . It also tops Desirability , followed by Copenhagen and Zurich

leads in and It also tops , followed by and Izmir ( Turkey ) is the most affordable ranked city. Indonesia is the most affordable country

( ) is the most affordable ranked city. is the most affordable country Berlin is the most well-regarded city among current and former students

is the most well-regarded city among current and former students Melbourne tops the Student Mix indicator, followed by Coventry and Edinburgh

tops the Student Mix indicator, followed by and Taipei breaks into the world's top-30, Copenhagen into the top-40 and Gothenburg into the top-50

breaks into the world's top-30, into the top-40 and into the top-50 China (Mainland's) top entry is Beijing (31 st ), enjoying excellent universities and career opportunities

(Mainland's) top entry is (31 ), enjoying excellent universities and career opportunities Dubai (72 nd ) is the top-ranked in the Arab Region

(72 ) is the top-ranked in the Delhi takes India's highest rank (111 th )

takes highest rank (111 ) Cairo (75th) is Africa's best student city, followed by Cape Town (81st)

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds