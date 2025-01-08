Quaker Empowers Malaysians to Stay Consistently Confident with Healthy and Mindful Habits

The world's no. 1 oats brand[1] offers exclusive health and wellness rewards through the Jom Quaker Fit Rewards Program

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker, the world's no.1 oats brand[1], invites Malaysians to glide through the Year of the Snake by nurturing consistent, healthy, and mindful habits. From now until 16 June, Quaker offers exclusive health and wellness rewards with every purchase through the Jom Quaker Fit Rewards Program, empowering Malaysians on their Jom Quaker Fit journey and enabling them to be consistently confident inside out.

Jom Quaker Fit Sure Win Health & Wellness Rewards

New Year has long been regarded as the ideal time to set resolutions, especially around embracing healthier eating habits, fostering a balanced lifestyle, and weight management. Many start the year confidently, feeling proud of their consistency, but the real challenge often begins during festive seasons as busy schedules filled with shopping, travel, and gatherings can easily disrupt regular eating and workout routines, making it harder to stay on track.

Aditya Ahuja, Commercial Director of PepsiCo Malaysia said, "We understand that maintaining healthy routines during festive seasons can be challenging. That is why this year, we want to inspire Malaysians to kickstart their mornings with mindful choices, like including eight tablespoons or 75 grams of oats in their breakfast favourites and easy 20 minutes exercise routines. At Quaker, we believe that healthier eating can be both delicious and versatile. Whether it's a simple overnight oats or creative recipes like oat pancakes, oatmeal scrambled eggs on toast, or even local favourites like oat fried rice, we hope to inspire consumers to start their day right, so they can fully embrace the festive season – cherishing moments with family and friends over good food and meaningful celebrations."

He added, "Our goal is to empower Malaysians to cultivate consistent habits. We hope that the Jom Quaker Fit Rewards Program can be a catalyst to help Malaysians transform actions into habits. By partnering with over 70 strategic partners, such as Fitness First, Celebrity Fitness, Yogaia, DBC Physiotherapy, LlaoLlao, Salad Atelier, APT Hair Salon, and HealthLand, just to name a few, we hope that these rewards serve more than just perks, but as a stepping stone towards healthier choices that help consumers stay consistently confident from the inside out throughout the year."

The Jom Quaker Fit Rewards range from spa and beauty vouchers, fitness packages, health screening or consultations and healthy dining promotions. To redeem these rewards, Malaysians need to:

Purchase one (1) pack of any Quaker product Scan the QR code on the packaging/site/in-store communication to sign up for the Rewards Program Upload their receipts on the website Explore and select their preferred reward

In conjunction with the Lunar New Year, Quaker will also be offering limited edition premiums such as a Quaker tumbler and red packet set for consumers who purchase selected products in-stores. Consumers who choose to purchase Quaker products on Quaker's official online store on Shopee can also stand a chance to win Touch 'n Go eWallet credits when they purchase RM50 worth of Quaker products on Shopee.

To learn more about the Jom Quaker Fit Rewards Program please visit Quaker on Facebook and Instagram or directly access www.quakerfitclub.my

About Quaker

For more than 140 years, Quaker has been one of the most loved & trusted brands, providing oats to the world. Oats work hard for the body to provide goodness in every bowl. One simple grain can create a lot of good differences that are also great tasting.

[1] Source Euromonitor International Limited; Staple Foods 2024 edition, as per hot cereals definition, retail value sales; rsp, all retail channels, 2023 data.

SOURCE Quaker