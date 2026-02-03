Qualcomm AI Program for Innovators 2026 - APAC Officially Kicks Off - empowering startups across Japan, Singapore, and South Korea to lead the AI innovation

Building on Qualcomm's commitment to edge AI innovation, the second edition of QAIPI-APAC invites startups to develop intelligent solutions across a broad range of edge-AI applications using Qualcomm Dragonwing™ and Snapdragon® platforms, together with the new Arduino® UNO Q development board, strengthening their pathway toward global commercialization. The program supports startups building end-to-end AI use cases in sectors including consumer devices, healthcare, smart industry, smart cities, education, and industrial IoT, with a strong focus on scalability, deployment, and commercial readiness. Participating startups will also benefit from Qualcomm's extensive global ecosystem, accessing technologies, technical guidance, and mentorship to move efficiently from concept to deployable products.

Applications for QAIPI 2026 - APAC are open until April 30, 2026 (11:59 p.m. PST) and will be evaluated based on innovation, technical feasibility, potential societal impact, and commercial relevance. The program will be implemented in two phases. The application phase is open to eligible startups incorporated and registered in Japan, Singapore, or South Korea. Shortlisted startups will enter the mentorship phase, receiving one-on-one guidance, online training, technical support, and access to Qualcomm-powered hardware platforms and development kits for product development. They will also receive a shortlist grant of up to US$10,000 and may be eligible for a patent filing incentive of up to US$5,000. At the conclusion of the program, shortlisted startups may be invited to showcase their innovations at a signature Demo Day in late 2026, engaging with industry leaders, investors, and potential collaborators across the APAC innovation ecosystem.

In addition to technical and product development support, Qualcomm continues to help QAIPI-APAC startups connect with global markets and international innovation ecosystems. In 2025, Qualcomm has supported QAIPI-APAC shortlisted startups through participation in major industry events, including the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) 2025 and a signature Demo Day in Seoul, enabling them to engage with global customers, partners, and investors. Building on this momentum, shortlisted startups are also invited to participate in the 2026 Smart City Summit & Expo (SCSE) this March in Taiwan, further accelerating real-world validation, cross-market collaboration, and pathways toward global commercialization.

Following its acquisition of Arduino, a leading open-source hardware and software provider, Qualcomm has expanded the tools and developer ecosystem available to innovators. The new Arduino UNO Q open-source development board, powered by Qualcomm Dragonwing, supports Linux applications, real-time control, and lightweight AI inferencing, enabling startups to accelerate edge-intelligent applications. To speed up the development of edge AI solutions across diverse use cases, startup teams can leverage the Qualcomm® AI Hub, a developer-focused platform offering a growing catalog of pre-optimized AI models, alongside Edge Impulse, a leading platform for building and deploying tinyML and edge-AI models from real-world sensor data, the Arduino Project Hub, and curated GitHub® repositories with optimized models and end to end demos. These resources help reduce time and effort, enabling faster development, deployment, and iteration cycles.

"The rapid shift toward edge AI is unlocking new opportunities for innovation, productivity, and economic growth across the Asia-Pacific region," said O.H. Kwon, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm APAC. "Through the Qualcomm AI Program for Innovators, we are helping startups transform ideas into scalable solutions and supporting innovators in leveraging hybrid and edge AI to create intelligent products with lower power consumption, higher efficiency, and enhanced privacy. By fostering a strong edge-AI ecosystem, we aim to empower the next generation of technology leaders and accelerate meaningful impact across industries and communities."

"The first year of QAIPI in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea showcased AI's leap from novel optics and healthcare to retail and humanoid robotics," said Sudeepto Roy, Vice President of Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Lead of Qualcomm's Global Ecosystem Development Program. "We are empowering startups with advanced platforms and vital IP protection to transform these breakthrough ideas into secure, patented, and deployable products. As we enter this new phase of edge AI, I am eager to see this year's cohort accelerate real-world adoption and fortify the global innovation ecosystem."

Applications for the Qualcomm AI Program for Innovators 2026 – APAC are open through April 30, 2026 (11:59 p.m. PST) and will be evaluated based on innovation, technical feasibility, potential societal impact and commercial relevance. Additional information, including eligibility requirements and official rules, is available on the program website: www.qualcomm.com/ai-program-for-innovators/apac.

