Qualys Inks Distribution Deal in Singapore with Ingram Micro for Full Enterprise TruRisk Platform Portfolio

New collaboration broadens Qualys' reach in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, one of the world's largest technology and services distributors. The relationship will provide global businesses access to Qualys' full suite of products through Ingram Micro's extensive network, including the Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform, to help measure, communicate, and eliminate cyber risk.

This broadened reach helps ensure organisations across Southeast Asia can access Qualys' innovative cybersecurity solutions, including Qualys TotalCloud, a cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud environments, and Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection & Response (VMDR).

"For Qualys, leveraging Ingram Micro's extensive distribution network provides unparalleled access to a diverse range of resellers and value-added partners in the market. This broadened reach helps ensure that Qualys' innovative cybersecurity solutions are readily available to a wider audience, accelerating market penetration while growing its footprint in the region," said Steven Gan, Country Manager, Southeast Asia, Qualys. "The alliance facilitates localized support for resellers, empowering them to deliver Qualys' solutions effectively to end-users, helping organisations analyse and reduce their cyber risk more effectively.

"We are pleased to welcome Qualys to our expanding cybersecurity practice, and offer more customers access to the comprehensive full-service security offering that Qualys is known for, including its enterprise-grade asset visibility, vulnerability management, risk assessment, and prioritized remediation workflows," said Eunice Lau, Executive Managing Director at Ingram Micro (Singapore). "Working together, we can further enable our channel partners to capitalize on the need to help customers with complex security=challenges with a robust integrated solution that can help them eliminate cyber risk."

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.qualys.com .

