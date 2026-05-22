Quanchai Showcases Self-Developed Agricultural Power Solutions at AGRITECHNICA ASIA 2026

BANGKOK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Construction Machinery Information Network & Forktruck Network.

Quanchai made a strong appearance at AGRITECHNICA ASIA 2026, held from May 20 to 22 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Thailand. As one of Asia's leading trade platforms for agricultural technology and innovation, AGRITECHNICA ASIA attracted professional visitors from 73 countries, with international trade participants accounting for 48% of the total audience.

At Booth E1, Hall 98-99, Quanchai presented its core agricultural power products, demonstrating the innovation, performance and application value of China's self-developed high-performance engines in intelligent agricultural equipment.

Focusing on Cost-Effective Low-Power Solutions — Quanchai V13

At the exhibition, Quanchai highlighted its V13 engine, a domestically developed low-power dedicated engine designed for tractors, high-speed rice transplanters, small construction machinery, and small generator sets. Developed through independent innovation with internationally advanced design concepts and testing technologies, the V13 combines high performance with strong cost efficiency, making it one of the most powerful and cost-effective options among engines of the same displacement.

The V13 engine has a displacement of 1.3 liters, with a maximum power output of 19.8 KW and a peak torque of 80 N•m. Its torque reserve coefficient reaches up to 35%, delivering approximately 30% better power performance than comparable products. Its lightweight aluminum alloy engine block makes it the lightest in its class at the same volume, better suited to agricultural operating scenarios while also allowing easier maintenance.

Equipped with a high-pressure common rail fuel system and patented direct-injection combustion chamber technology, the V13 significantly improves combustion efficiency and reduces fuel consumption. It also supports instant start-up at temperatures as low as -25°C, offers a B10 service life of more than 20,000 hours, reduces idle noise by 4–5 dB compared with competing products, and lowers vibration by 30%, providing agricultural users with stable and reliable power output.

A New Benchmark for Heavy-Duty Agricultural Machinery Power — Quanchai V38N

In addition to its low-power engines, Quanchai also showcased the V38N, a heavy-duty engine designed for large-displacement tractors. Jointly developed by Quanchai and AVL of Austria, the V38N is specially designed for 50-horsepower tractors. It features a displacement of 3.8 liters and a maximum torque of 270 N•m, with low-speed torque increased by 25%. This enables the engine to handle complex working conditions and improve operating efficiency by approximately 30%.

The V38N also delivers strong advantages in fuel consumption control. Equipped with a diesel system dedicated to off-road applications and AVL combustion technology, it achieves more precise fuel atomization and lower fuel consumption. Under high-intensity operating conditions, its integrated front bracket and reinforced engine block ensure stability and reliability when used with high-load agricultural implements such as rotary tillers and seeders, providing strong support for frequent operations during busy farming seasons.

The launch of the V38N redefines the power standard for medium-sized tractors, enabling every drop of fuel and every unit of horsepower to be converted into tangible agricultural productivity.

A Highly Efficient Mid-Power Choice — Quanchai E25N

The Quanchai E25N is a high-performance Euro V diesel engine developed on the proven Quanchai Q Series platform, specifically for 50–70 hp tractors. Inheriting the Q Series' strengths of reliability, fuel efficiency, and durability, the E25N features a 2.5-liter displacement, rated power of 75 hp, maximum torque of 290 N•m, and low-speed torque of 240 N•m at 1,000 rpm, delivering stronger performance for plowing, rotary tillage, and heavy-load climbing.

Equipped with a Bosch 1,600 bar high-pressure common rail system, the engine achieves fuel consumption as low as ≤205 g/kW•h. With a reinforced crankshaft, optimized intake and exhaust ports, low-friction design, efficient cooling, and improved sealing structure, it offers high reliability and longer maintenance intervals.

Thanks to its compact structure and integrated layout, the E25N is well suited for 50–70 hp wheeled tractors and can meet the needs of multiple operating scenarios, including paddy fields, dry farmland, and orchards.

Deepening Its Presence in Overseas Markets and Building a Global Service Network

In recent years, Quanchai has continued to expand its overseas presence, with its products exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. The company is accelerating its transformation from "product globalization" to "system globalization."

Over the past three years, Quanchai 's overseas business has achieved a compound annual growth rate of more than 50%, demonstrating strong growth momentum. Currently, the company has established five overseas offices covering Southeast Asia, North Africa, the Middle East, South America, and Eurasia. It is also continuously improving its localized service network to provide global customers with fast-response technical support, spare parts supply, and after-sales services.

Exhibition Presence and Technical Showcase

At AGRITECHNICA ASIA, Quanchai showcased not only its three core engine products—the V13, V38N, and E25N—but also used digital displays and live engine demonstrations to give visitors an intuitive experience of Quanchai engines' high performance, low fuel consumption, and reliability.

At the booth, technical specialists provided detailed explanations of the engines' design concepts, combustion technologies, low-temperature start-up capability, and adaptability to frequent high-intensity operations, attracting strong interest from international customers and industry experts.

Through the exhibition, Quanchai demonstrated to the global agricultural machinery industry the application advantages of "China-developed power" in smart agricultural equipment, while highlighting its technological innovation strength and global service capabilities.

Leading Chinese Power Brands onto the Global Stage

As global agricultural machinery continues to evolve toward higher efficiency, intelligence, and energy savings, power systems have become a key factor in improving operating efficiency and work quality. With its independent R&D capabilities, international design concepts, and well-established overseas service network, Quanchai is accelerating the global expansion of China's agricultural power equipment and providing reliable support for agricultural modernization.

Looking ahead, Quanchai will continue to deepen its focus on intelligent agricultural power solutions, optimize its product portfolio, enhance technological capabilities, and leverage international exhibition platforms to expand global market cooperation, driving the continuous innovation and value export of Chinese agricultural power technology.

About Quanchai

Quanchai is a leading Chinese manufacturer of small- and medium-power internal combustion engines, focusing on four major application fields: agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles, construction machinery, and industrial equipment, including forklifts and generator sets.

The company is committed to independent innovation, with a strong focus on product reliability and cost efficiency. Its products have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving a wide range of sectors including agriculture, commercial vehicles, construction machinery, and industrial equipment.

SOURCE China Construction Machinery Information Network; Forktruck Network