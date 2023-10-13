Quantum Mobility's debut event at National Bikers Weekend and announces E-Roaming Network launch

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Mobility, Singapore's electric mobility solutions company, marked a momentous milestone at the Singapore National Bikers Weekend held at Downtown East - D'Marquee. It is their first public event since the launch of its electric motorcycles on Oct 8th 2023.

Opening speech at the National Bikers Weekend by Quantum Mobility's Senior Advisor, Mr. Lawrence Oei.

During this electrifying event, Quantum Mobility's Senior Advisor, Lawrence Oei shared insights into their electrification efforts, called out the need for sustainability and its positive impact to future generations. With the electric motorcycles now available in the Singapore market, he also announced the launch of the e-Roaming Network to enable riders to charge their motorcycles islandwide with a universal charge app.

The Singapore National Bikers Weekend, a prominent annual gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts and industry leaders, provided the perfect backdrop for Quantum Mobility's grand reveal. Their presence at this event symbolizes the company's commitment to revolutionizing the future of electric mobility in Singapore and beyond. Mr. Jeffrey Sim, Event Organiser from Ethan White Productions added that Electric Motorcycles are of the future and is glad that the event can be used as a platform to extend the outreach for sustainable efforts.

Quantum Mobility's e-Roaming network is set to be a game-changer, eliminating the barriers that often come with the need for multiple apps for various charging networks. It will provide users with a convenient, one-stop solution to find and use charging points integrated into a single payment gateway to foster a more sustainable and accessible electric vehicle charging ecosystem.

The Quantum Mobility team invites all attendees of the Singapore National Bikers Weekend to visit their booth to explore the Quantum Electric Motorcycle and learn more about their vision for the future of electric mobility.

For more information about Quantum Mobility and their electric motorcycle, please visit [www.quantum-ev.co].

Quantum Mobility is an Electric Motorcycle Start up to accelerate the adoption of electric motorcycles in Singapore and eventually in the APAC region. It is located at Blk 79, Ayer Rajah Crescent JTC@Launchpad.

SOURCE Quantum Mobility