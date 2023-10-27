Quantum Mobility's Electric Motorcyles Pursues its Singapore Roll Out Plan at Major TECH Event - SWITCH (Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology)

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Mobility is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated SWITCH (Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology) event, set to take place at JTC's LaunchPad @ one-north, Singapore's premier research and development hub. The two-wheeler start-up which officially launched its G2 Quantum electric motorcycles on October 8th 2023 received overwhelming participation from over 200 riders from the community. Its involvement in SWITCH is expected to stir interest among the Singapore Tech Community and Riders.

Join Quantum Mobility at JTC's LaunchPad on the 1st and 2nd November where participants get to learn more about 2-wheeler electrification efforts in Singapore and have the opportunity to test-ride the G2 Electric Motorcycle.

SWITCH @ one-north is an event involving immersive and innovative showcases, featuring an array of exciting activities tailored for innovation enthusiasts. Quantum Mobility is proud to be a part of this exceptional event. The electric motorcycle by Quantum Mobility have been approved by the Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) and is designed to revolutionize urban commuting with their eco-friendly and efficient features. The SWITCH event will dedicate a Test Ride session for the G2 Quantum electric motorcycle.

This exhibition is a part of the start-up's publicity plan to begin educating the Singapore riding community on the importance of electrification efforts, offer convenient charging methods and also for riders to experience the thrill of riding an electric motorcycle through test rides. Mr. JC Teo , Quantum Mobility's Director of Business Development has highlighted that the SWITCH event is an important event to position Quantum Mobility's roll out plan to the public to gain traction for "sustainable urban mobility".

Join Quantum Mobility at the SWITCH event at JTC's LaunchPad @ one-north from November 1 to November 2.

For more information about Quantum Mobility and their electric motorcycle, please visit [www.quantum-ev.co].

Quantum Mobility is an Electric Motorcycle Start-Up to accelerate the adoption of electric motorcycles in Singapore and eventually in the APAC region. It is located at Blk 79, Ayer Rajah Crescent, JTC's LaunchPad @ one-north.

