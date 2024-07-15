Quantum-Systems Inc. Awarded Two Contracts by Commonwealth of Australia for DEF129-SUAS, Totaling AUD $90 Million

Vector/Scorpion 2-in-1 sUAS selected to provide Australian Army enhanced situational awareness and increased force protection

Queensland -based Quantum-Systems Australia responsible for in-country contract execution and fostering economic development within Australia

MOORPARK, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum-Systems Inc., a leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial intelligence solutions, today announced it was awarded two contracts under DEF129-SUAS, formerly known as Land 129 Phase 4B, totaling AUD $90 million. The award, signed April 24, 2024 in Brisbane, Queensland, is comprised of an acquisition contract to provide the Australian Defence Force (ADF) with Vector/Scorpion 2-in-1 fixed-wing eVTOL small uncrewed aerial systems (SUAS) and a support contract for the provision of training, maintenance, engineering, supply and logistics, and support services. Delivery will begin April 2025 with support services continuing into 2031.

Vector eVTOL sUAS to provide Australian Army combat teams with enhanced situational awareness and increased force protection.

The acquisition and support contracts will have significant work and delivery elements performed by Quantum-Systems Australia in Redbank, Queensland, providing in-country capability for contract execution and contribution to the local economy with a focus on supporting Indigenous Enterprises, SMEs, and entities promoting veteran employment. Quantum-Systems Australia recently opened its 22,755 square-foot manufacturing facility in March 2024, signifying a long-term commitment to Australia and dedication to fostering the creation, enhancement, and maintenance of Australian Industry Capabilities. The company is estimating up to 50 new engineering, manufacturing and administrative jobs for the area over the next five years to support its wider business growth plan in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are honored to be selected by the Commonwealth of Australia to equip Army combat teams with our advanced sUAS that will provide them with the enhanced situational awareness and increased force protection they require," said David Sharpin, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Systems Inc. "We will continue to actively identify further opportunities for Australian industry, reinforcing our dedication to nurturing local talent and enhancing the nation's defense capabilities."

The Vector 2-in-1 fixed-wing eVTOL UAS delivers real-time, high-resolution video for surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It is a rucksack portable solution that can be operational in three minutes and take-off and land in confined spaces without the need for additional tools or equipment. It can alternatively be configured as the Scorpion multicopter by removing the wings and tail and attaching a separate set of booms and props. To learn more, visit quantumdrones.com.

