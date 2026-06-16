Quest Global Launches Neprion to Accelerate AI Smart Wearables Launch Readiness

New engineering service package designed to help OEMs, retailers, and fashion brands ensure reliability, interoperability, safety, and launch readiness for AI-enabled smart wearables

BENGALURU, India and WINDSOR, Conn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, the largest independent pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of Neprion (Next–Gen Product Realization), a framework-led product realization and system validation offering for AI/AR smart glasses and broader AI/AR/XR smart wearables.

Quest Global's Neprion is designed to help OEMs, Tier–1 suppliers, and ecosystem partners accelerate validation, improve launch readiness, and deliver production-grade quality, safety, and interoperability for next-generation wearable devices.

As the global AR and VR market is projected to generate revenues of US$50.9 billion in 2026, driven by growing adoption of immersive technologies across consumer and enterprise applications, Neprion is helping customers across North America, Europe and APAC accelerate the development of AI/AR smart glasses. Designed for OEMs, fashion brands and retailers, the platform enables teams to move from prototype to market with confidence, transforming engineering complexity into predictable quality and on-time launch readiness through a single-partner execution model.

Commenting on the announcement, Tinku Jose, Head of Vertical Technology (Hi-Tech), Quest Global, said, "AI-enabled smart wearables are moving into the mainstream, and scale doesn't reduce engineering risk it raises the bar for validation rigor, interoperability, AI accuracy, functional safety, and compliance readiness. With Neprion, we are packaging our product engineering depth and validation expertise into a scalable framework-led offering that helps customers accelerate launch readiness while improving product reliability and user trust."

He added, "As the AI, AR, and XR ecosystem becomes more complex, organizations need engineering partners that can compress time-to-market without weakening quality controls. Neprion enables disciplined execution across hardware, embedded software, connectivity, and AI-enabled experiences helping customers scale innovation while maintaining product integrity and compliance readiness."

Neprion is designed for device engineering leaders, Tier–1 suppliers, quality and validation leaders, and certification stakeholders seeking structured, scalable product and system validation for next-generation smart wearables.

The launch comes at a time when the AI/AR/XR smart wearables ecosystem is witnessing accelerated innovation, growing demand for interoperability across devices and platforms, and increasing focus on production-grade AI performance, compliance readiness, and seamless user experiences.

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 104 global delivery centers, our 23,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

SOURCE Quest Global