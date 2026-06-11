QuettaFlow Technologies Strengthens Global Strategic Alliance with Lead Wealth and Showcases VasEdge at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026

SINGAPORE and TAIPEI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuettaFlow Technologies Pte Ltd marked an important milestone at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026, strengthening its collaboration with Lead Wealth, as its Global Strategic Partner, while showcasing its flagship VasEdge on-premises immersion cooling solution to regional and international visitors.

The collaboration reflects QuettaFlow's broader strategy to build a strong AI infrastructure ecosystem across Compute, Networking, Power, and Cooling. As AI workloads continue to drive higher-density computing requirements, cooling has become one of the most critical areas in the next phase of data centre and enterprise AI infrastructure development.

Lead Wealth plays an important supporting role within the next-generation AI infrastructure supply chain, including the ecosystem surrounding NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72. Its advanced cooling-related manufacturing capabilities provide a strong complement to QuettaFlow's focus on immersion cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, and on-premises AI infrastructure deployment.

Through this strategic alliance, QuettaFlow aims to strengthen its product development, manufacturing ecosystem, and regional-to-global go-to-market capabilities. The partnership also supports QuettaFlow's longer-term ambition to serve customers and partners across Southeast Asia, Greater China, and global AI infrastructure markets.

"AI infrastructure is no longer only about computing power. The future will be defined by the integration of compute, networking, power, and cooling," said Ian Che, Founder of QuettaFlow Technologies. "Our collaboration with Lead Wealth gives QuettaFlow an important platform to build around this direction, while allowing us to bring practical and deployable AI infrastructure solutions to the market."

At COMPUTEX Taipei 2026, QuettaFlow also presented its core product, VasEdge, an on-premises immersion cooling solution designed for small to medium-scale AI deployments. As one of the few companies at the show displaying immersion cooling technologies, QuettaFlow received strong feedback from data centre operators, system integrators, enterprise technology leaders, regional distributors, and potential global partners.

VasEdge is designed to solve one of the major pain points faced by many enterprises today: how to deploy high-performance AI computing without depending entirely on traditional data centre environments. Many organisations want to run AI workloads closer to their own operations, but face challenges such as limited space, high cooling requirements, rising power density, noise limitations, data privacy concerns, and lack of specialised data centre facilities.

VasEdge addresses these challenges by bringing immersion cooling into an on-premises, modular, and practical deployment format. The solution is suitable for office, laboratory, enterprise, research, industrial, and edge computing environments where conventional GPU server infrastructure may be difficult to deploy.

The platform is built around four main advantages: easy deployment, ultra-quiet operation, modular design, and simple maintenance. Its compact structure supports deployment in space-constrained environments, while its modular architecture allows CPU, GPU, and storage modules to be configured based on workload requirements. The solution also helps users reduce infrastructure complexity and shorten deployment time.

"VasEdge is built for enterprises that want AI computing power closer to their users, their data, and their operations," added Ian Che. "We believe this represents a highly differentiated category in the marketplace: on-premises immersion cooling that is practical, modular, quiet, and ready for real-world enterprise use."

Following COMPUTEX Taipei 2026, QuettaFlow will continue its regional and global market outreach through several upcoming industry events. The company will participate in the 53rd AIBP Conference & Exhibition Malaysia 2026, taking place on 8–9 July 2026 at W Hotel Kuala Lumpur; Tech Week Singapore 2026 – Data Centre World Asia, taking place on 29–30 September 2026 at Marina Bay Sands; and the 2026 OCP Global Summit, taking place on 12–15 October 2026 in San Jose, where QuettaFlow plans to participate together with Lead Wealth.

QuettaFlow welcomes discussions with regional and global distributors, channel partners, system integrators, and strategic partners who are looking to participate in the fast-growing AI infrastructure and advanced cooling market.

About QuettaFlow Technologies

QuettaFlow Technologies Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based AI infrastructure and advanced cooling solutions company focused on enabling practical, scalable, and sustainable deployment of high-performance computing. Its flagship VasEdge platform is designed to bring liquid-cooled AI computing closer to enterprise users through compact, modular, and on-premises deployment models.

SOURCE QuettaFlow Technologies Pte Ltd