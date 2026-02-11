QuiX Quantum and Artilux Establish Strategic Collaboration to Advance Energy-Efficient Photonic Quantum Computing

Enabling scalable, data-center compatible quantum systems for real-world deployment

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands and HSINCHU, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuiX Quantum, a leading provider of photonic quantum computing hardware, and Artilux, a developer of advanced semiconductor-based photonic detector technologies, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This agreement builds on the companies' complementary strengths in photonic system design and their positions within the broader semiconductor ecosystem. The collaboration is aimed at strengthening hardware integration, improving manufacturability, and lowering operational energy requirements in photonic quantum computing systems.

Building quantum hardware for practical environments

As quantum computing matures into real-world applications, operating efficiently beyond specialized laboratory environments is becoming increasingly critical. The collaboration focuses on integrating advanced detector components more closely within photonic quantum hardware, enabling meaningful reductions in infrastructure demands. This direction contributes to quantum computing hardware that is increasingly compatible with modern data-center environments and designed with deployability and total cost of ownership in mind.

Integration, scalability, and energy efficiency

By combining Artilux's expertise on germanium silicon (GeSi) photonic technology with QuiX Quantum's system-level photonic quantum computing development, the collaboration seeks to simplify system architecture and reduce detector-level cooling requirements and support infrastructure. This approach improves overall manufacturability and supports QuiX Quantum's objective of delivering high-performance photonic quantum computing hardware in Data Centers and HPC infrastructure, enabling scaling with industry needs.

Executive Quotes:

Dr.-Ing. Stefan Hengesbach, CEO, QuiX Quantum

"We are thrilled to partner with Artilux as this collaboration supports our long-term strategy of building scalable and most energy-efficient photonic quantum computers. This allows us to improve manufacturability, uptime and reduce operational complexity while further expanding practical deployment."

Erik Chen, CEO, Artilux

"We are excited to collaborate with QuiX Quantum on leveraging our detector technologies to advance and support more energy-efficient and scalable quantum hardware. Partnerships like this help accelerate progress in next-generation photonic computing and underscores our growing role in global deep-tech innovation across multiple industrial sectors."

Bas Pulles, Representative of Netherlands Office Taipei

"We are pleased to witness the signing of this agreement between two technology pioneers; this agreement exemplifies how international cooperation can accelerate breakthrough technologies and create long-term economic and technological value for both regions."

About Artilux

Founded in 2014, Artilux has been at the forefront of a new era in semiconductor and photonic innovation, pioneering GeSi (germanium silicon) technology that bridges the gap between the electronic and photonic worlds. Building on a proven track record of photonic innovations that address the growing demand for high data throughput and low power consumption, Artilux's dedicated team continuously pushes the boundaries of technology—transforming fundamental scientific breakthroughs into real-world solutions spanning communications, sensing, imaging, and computing. Artilux's vision is to redefine the interaction between light and intelligence, creating a seamlessly connected world where photonics and electronics converge to power the next generation of sensing, communication, and computing.

About QuiX Quantum

QuiX Quantum is a leading provider of photonic quantum computing hardware, driving innovation with proven quality in the development of its Universal Quantum Computer. The first system, already sold and contracted for delivery, underscores the impact of QuiX Quantum's market-leading hardware and renowned quality. This strong technological foundation positions the company to build the most powerful quantum computers. With offices across Europe, QuiX Quantum continues to push the boundaries of quantum technology while serving a growing global customer base.

