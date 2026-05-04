Radisson Hotel Group leads with Verified Net Zero hotels and highlights Think People, Community, and Planet actions in its 2025 Responsible Business Report

Radisson Hotel Group's 2025 Responsible Business Report demonstrates how the Group is turning its Net Zero transformation into real, measurable progress across its hotels and operations, and cares for people and communities.

BRUSSELS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rapidly evolving operating environment shaped by shifting guest expectations, climate risk, and increasing regulatory requirements, sustainability continues to guide the Group's strategic direction. Radisson Hotel Group remains committed to supporting careers and communities, as well as achieving Net Zero by 2050. The Group focuses on strengthening the long-term competitiveness of its hotels and owners through sustainability and contributes to the transition toward a low-carbon hospitality sector.

RHG Responsible Business Report

The report highlights how this strategy is being embedded across the business through a structured five-year plan and operational priorities focused on energy efficiency, electrification, renewable energy, and responsible resource use.

A key milestone in 2025 was the launch of the Group's first Verified Net Zero hotels, establishing a scalable model for reducing emissions across both existing and new properties. These projects demonstrate that meaningful decarbonization can be achieved within operational hotel environments.

The report also provides a transparent view of performance across Radisson Hotel Group's Think People, Think Community, and Think Planet pillars, translating strategic priorities into measurable outcomes across its global portfolio. This ensures that sustainability remains embedded in decision-making, building trust with guests, owners, partners, and team members, while supporting long-term value creation.

Highlights from the report include:

Think People

People are at the heart of Radisson Hotel Group's success, with a strong focus on investment in talent development, well-being, and inclusive career growth across its global team of more than 75,000 team members in over 100 countries. The Radisson People Foundation, launched in 2024 to support team members in times of need, assisted more than 250 team members globally. Additional progress includes:

84% team member engagement score , outperforming the industry average by 18%

, outperforming the industry average by 18% 31% of women in leadership positions , supporting greater gender balance

, supporting greater gender balance 206 hotels certified by Safehotels, strengthening safety and security for guests and teams

Radisson Hotel Group continues to invest in learning and growth, with its Radisson Academy delivering more than 8.5 million learning hours and 40% of job openings filled internally, reflecting a clear commitment to career progression.

Think Community

The Group continues to create shared value in the wider value chain and communities it is part of through local initiatives and global programs. Its partnership with Just a Drop has helped provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene access to more than 34,000 people. Further impact in 2025 includes:

€890,000 in cash and in-kind donations globally

79,000 volunteer hours contributed by hotel and corporate teams

contributed by hotel and corporate teams EcoVadis Silver Medal, with 76% of global suppliers assessed, reinforcing responsible sourcing practices

These initiatives support community access to essential resources and bolster the Group's commitment to ethical and inclusive business practices.

Think Planet

Radisson Hotel Group is transitioning to Net Zero by 2050, focusing on the adoption of sustainable building standards, renewable energy, and resource-efficient hotel operations. The new Verified Net Zero program provides a practical, scalable model for reducing emissions across the hotel portfolio. Key milestones include:

23% reduction in emissions intensity per square meter versus the 2019 baseline

versus the 2019 baseline 6% reduction in total Scope 1 and 2 emissions versus 2019 (24%), while the portfolio grew by 20%

versus 2019 (24%), while the portfolio grew by 20% 78 hotels operating on 100% renewable electricity, with aims to continue expansion of renewable energy sourcing

In 2025, the Group opened its first Verified Net Zero Hotels in Manchester City Centre and Oslo City Centre, demonstrating how existing and new hotels can operate with significantly reduced carbon emissions across scopes 1, 2, and 3, and still maintain high guest experience and operational standards.

The 2025 report marks an important step forward in transparency and accountability. It is the Group's first Responsible Business Report aligned with the European Union's Voluntary Sustainability Reporting Standard for SMEs (VSME) reporting framework, based on a double materiality approach that identifies and manages key environmental, social, and governance impacts, risks, and opportunities.

To explore how Radisson Hotel Group is making a meaningful impact every day, download the full report here.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 27 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

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SOURCE Radisson Hotel Group