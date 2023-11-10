Radisson Hotel Group wins a trio of "Best Hotels - Resorts Awards" in Vietnam

Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc named "Leading Beach Resort" and wins "Vietnam's Leading General Manager" title, and Radisson Resort Phan Thiet claims "Vietnam's Leading Boutique Resort" award

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group is celebrating after two of its popular beachfront properties in Vietnam – Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc and Radisson Resort Phan Thiet – were honored at the "Best Hotels - Resorts Awards" 2023, a prestigious annual award ceremony organized by Wanderlust Tips travel magazine held on 20 October 2023.

From left to right: Prakash Ganesan – GM of Radisson Resort Phan Thiet, Andre de Jong – Area Senior Vice President, South-East Asia Pacific, Nikholas Bauer – GM of Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc

Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc achieved the "Vietnam's Leading Beach Resort 2023" award, in recognition of its fantastic facilities and guest experiences. Set directly on Bai Dai Beach, this stylish seafront resort is gaining a strong reputation among domestic and international guests alike, for its spacious rooms and suites, large lagoon pool and diverse dining venues. An array of immersive activities, including water sports, beach games, bike rides, cooking classes, arts & crafts and more, help every visitor to make memories that last a lifetime.

Mr. Nikholas Bauer, General Manager of Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc, was named as "Vietnam's Leading General Manager 2023" – an important accolade that reflects his outstanding leadership and commitment to creating exceptional guest journeys. Mr. Bauer, whose passion, enthusiasm and dedication are underpinned by 30 years of professional expertise, is inspiring his hotel team to achieve excellent results, both in terms of customer feedback and online review scores.

These awards mark the latest successes for Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc in 2023 after it was named as the "Best Pool Villa Resort" and "Best Resort Service" in Vietnam in the Haute Grandeur Hotel Awards.

Also at the Best Hotels - Resorts Awards, Radisson Resort Phan Thiet was named as "Vietnam's Leading Boutique Resort 2023". Under the exemplary leadership of General Manager, Prakash Ganesan, the resort scaled a new peak of success. Featuring 76 rooms and suites, all nestled in a prime beachfront setting on Vietnam's southeast coast, this is an enchanting option for golfers, couples and families alike. With its elegant architecture, enticing dining venues, outdoor pool, fitness center, spa, yoga pavilion and playground, plus a wide range of local activities, Radisson Resort Phan Thiet is becoming one of the destination's most popular places to stay.

Andre de Jong, Area Senior Vice President, South East Asia & Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said: "We are delighted to win these three impressive awards, and I would like to congratulate the teams at Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc and Radisson Resort Phan Thiet for their commitment to excellence. At Radisson Hotel Group, we always strive to create the best possible guest experiences, and these awards give us confidence that we are succeeding. We look forward to raising the standard of Vietnamese hospitality even higher in the future."

The Best Hotels - Resorts Awards were created to recognize world-class hotels and resorts around the world for their effort and performance. These international honors are based on the collected reviews and evaluations of influential people in the luxury sector, including affluent globetrotters and the editors of Wanderlust Tips, the acclaimed travel magazine.

To learn more about Radisson Hotel Group, please visit www.radissonhotels.com.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is an international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,240 hotels in operation and under development. The international hotel group is rapidly growing with a plan to significantly grow the portfolio. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website . Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

SOURCE Radisson Hotel Group