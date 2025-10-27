Raffles Medical Group Partners Gene Solutions to Expand Access to Global Cancer Clinical Trials

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raffles Medical Group (the Group) and Gene Solutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 22 October 2025 to streamline patient recruitment for oncology clinical trials, marking a significant milestone in advancing precision medicine in Southeast Asia.

[From left to right] Mr. Wilson Lai, General Manager of Raffles Medical Indochina and Dr. Nguyen Huu Nguyen, Co-founder and Deputy CEO of Gene Solutions.

Under this partnership, the Group and Gene Solutions will collaborate to identify patients eligible for pharma-sponsored clinical trials. Patients undergoing Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) via Gene Solutions will be automatically screened for eligibility. The Group's Clinical Trials Unit will collaborate closely with local oncologists to facilitate patient enrolment. This initiative aims to make cutting-edge cancer treatments more accessible and support more equitable access to clinical trials across the region.

Empowering patients with new opportunities

Through this collaboration, patients in Vietnam and Southeast Asia will have improved opportunities to join innovative cancer studies without traditional barriers. From initial genetic testing and eligibility screening to ongoing clinical care and assistance, patients and their families will receive guidance to navigate complex treatment journeys with confidence and clarity.

Understanding precision medicine

Modern cancer treatments are moving beyond "one-size-fits-all" approaches. Precision therapies, such as targeted drugs and immunotherapies, work by focusing on specific genetic changes or immune pathways that drive cancer growth. While many targeted therapies are already approved, there are still numerous genes and mutations without effective drugs. This is why more clinical trials are essential to evaluate new treatments and bring more hope to patients.

As Gene Solutions' signature oncology test, K-4CARE, states in its tagline: "Unveiling details, unlocking hope"—the more we understand about a tumor's DNA and RNA profile, the greater the chance patients have of accessing approved drugs or joining global clinical trials. To identify these opportunities, doctors need to look deep into the tumor's genetic code. This is where Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) comes in. Gene Solutions uses NGS to decode the cancer's genetic profile and pinpoint patients who may respond to advanced treatments. Without this testing, many patients would never know they qualify for life-changing clinical trials.

Expert perspective

Professor Yasuo Saijo, Medical Oncologist at Raffles Medical Indochina, shared: "For oncologists, genomic insights are transforming how we approach cancer care. By understanding the tumor's genetic and transcriptomic profile, we can make more informed decisions, such as selecting the right therapy at the right time, tailoring treatment to each patient's unique biology, and improving both outcomes and quality of life."

Raffles' dedicated Clinical Trials Unit

Raffles Medical Group brings decades of experience in delivering high-quality cancer care and conducting clinical trials. Through its Raffles Cancer Centre and dedicated Clinical Trials Unit, the Group has participated in more than 50 international studies, ensuring patients receive access to promising therapies under the highest standards of safety and ethics. Its multi-disciplinary approach and advanced facilities in Singapore make it a trusted destination for complex cancer care and innovative treatments across Southeast Asia.

First step: KRYSTAL-7

The collaboration will begin with KRYSTAL-7, a global study enrolling participants diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutation who have received no prior treatments. This is the first of many clinical trials planned under the partnership, reflecting a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes through innovation and international cooperation.

"Raffles Medical Group is delighted to partner with Gene Solutions to bring cutting-edge clinical trials to patients in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia. This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing precision medicine and improving patient outcomes," says Mr. Wilson Lai, General Manager of Raffles Medical Indochina.

"With one of the largest market shares for comprehensive genomic profiling across Southeast Asia, Gene Solutions can pre-screen a vast pool of patients and identify those who may benefit from clinical trials. By combining this capability with Raffles' clinical excellence, we can accelerate access to promising new therapies for patients throughout the region," says Dr. Nguyen Huu Nguyen, Co-founder and Deputy CEO of Gene Solutions.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a multinational biotechnology company at the forefront of genetic testing and research innovation across the Asia-Pacific region. Leveraging Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Artificial Intelligence, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced solutions, including:

Next-generation non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), which covers both fetal abnormalities and maternal health indicators.

Clinically validated multi-cancer screening using multi-omics circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technology for early detection and tumor-of-origin localization.

Comprehensive genomic and transcriptomic profiling combined with clinically validated ctDNA-based molecular residual disease (MRD) monitoring to guide precision treatment and track disease progression.

With over two million genetic tests delivered since 2017, Gene Solutions is recognized for its proprietary research, CAP-accredited laboratories, and contributions to advancing precision medicine through clinical studies, technology development, and regional collaborations. For more information, please visit genesolutions.com.

About Raffles Medical Group

Founded in 1976, Raffles Medical Group is one of the leading integrated private healthcare providers in the region, providing a continuum of services from primary and tertiary care to health insurance for people across Asia. A proudly Singaporean brand, RMG is listed on the mainboard of the Singapore stock exchange (SGX: BSL) and operates in 14 cities in five countries in Asia. This network includes four hospitals and over 100 multi-disciplinary clinics, offering services such as health screening, specialist care, diagnostic radiology, dental and traditional Chinese medicine. Together with about 2,900 employees, RMG brings over 48 years of trusted healthcare expertise and care to more than 2.8 million patients across our network as their trusted partner for health. For more information, please visit rafflesmedicalgroup.com.

