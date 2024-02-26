SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The moment players have been waiting for is here!

The announcement on an upcoming anime collaboration from weeks ago generated significant excitement among readers, and now, we're thrilled to unveil the collaborative partner and share additional details about this exciting collaboration!

Ragnarok Landverse Announces Exciting Collaboration with Ultraman

Starting from February 26, 2024, Ragnarok Landverse will be collaborating with the Japanese superhero anime, Ultraman! From February 26 to March 24, players will be able to access the interactive game features revolving around Ultraman, including intriguing story quests and more!

Ragnarok Landverse is one of the most popular web3 MMORPG recently released, and is based on the classic MMORPG "Ragnarok Online". As an official blockchain game, Maxion, the developer of Ragnarok Landverse, believes that the collaboration with Ultraman - one of Asia's most well-known superheroes, will bring refreshing content that spice up the gaming experience of its players.

The exciting collaboration will bring players on an adventure alongside Ultraman and his companions in fighting against alien monsters to protect the world of Midgard. Awaken your senses to an entirely new realm as you brave through fierce battles in event-exclusive instant dungeons and maps! Put on your Ultraman costumes available through this collaboration, and start your new exploration!

Event Details

Featuring time-limited Ultraman quest. Upon Ultraman quest completion, players can take part in daily quests and instant dungeons.

Duration: 26 February, 2024 - 24 March, 2024

Level requirement: 30 and above

Limited-Time Promotion

UltraSeven Shop

Featuring UltraSeven scroll - Get your hands on Costume Flying UltraSeven, Costume UltraSeven Chibi Hat and more!

Duration: 26 February 2024 to 10 March 2024

Ultraman Taro Shop

Featuring Ultraman Taro scroll - Get your hands on Costume Flying Ultraman Taro and Costume Ultraman Taro Chibi Hat and more!

Duration: 11 March 2024 to 24 March 2024

Gear up, and brace yourself for the ultimate battle against monstrous adversaries! Hop on to Ragnarok Landverse now to commence the quest and start exploring new regions!

Stay tuned to upcoming events and updates!

Official Website: https://landverse.maxion.gg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROLandverseOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ROLandverse

Whitepaper: https://maxion-1.gitbook.io/ragnarok-landverse-whitepaper

Don't miss out! Keep up to date with the Ragnarok Landverse community

About Ragnarok Landverse

Ragnarok Landverse is a PC game that incorporates elements of the classic MMORPG, Ragnarok Online, with added blockchain features like the mining system, land system and NFT marketplace. Ragnarok Landverse promotes a player-driven economy and incentivizes players who progress in-game.

About MAXION PTE. LTD.

MAXION PTE. LTD. is established in 2023 to publish official Ragnarok Landverse in global.

SOURCE MAXION PTE. LTD.