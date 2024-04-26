Ragnarok Online Goes Supersonic with Sonic the Hedgehog Collaboration!

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Hub has announced its latest collaboration between Ragnarok Online, the popular MMORPG loved by millions worldwide, and the iconic video game character created by SEGA, Sonic the Hedgehog. The collaboration is aimed at providing players with an unparalleled gaming experience by introducing fresh events and activities. Interested players can download Ragnarok Online here to start your journey!

The collaboration between Ragnarok Online and Sonic the Hedgehog will run from April 25th through May 30th, and will be available for players in Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines. During this period, players are invited to explore the time-limited memorial dungeon and challenge themselves against powerful monsters for lucrative rewards.

Traverse through Space and Time with Sonic

A haze of light appears one day in Ragnarok Online when the adventurer is roaming the bookshelves of the western library of Prontera. It is supposed to be the first time meeting this blue hedgehog, but yet it feels nostalgic. Furthermore, something seems to be amiss at Dr. Eggmman's secret base! Head into the time-limited memorial dungeon and fight against Metal Sonic, Knuckles, Dr. Eggman and more with the assistance of Sonic and Tails! Memories start to surface with each bookmark and reading card retrieved as you explore deeper into the dungeons. Obtain these materials along with Rings, exchange them for coveted rewards, and uncover the truth behind these surfacing memories!

Memorial Dungeon Rewards

Players will receive "Bookmarks", "Reading Cards" and "Rings" upon each completion of the memorial dungeon. Using a Sonic Badge upon completion will increase rewards obtained. These items can be exchanged for a range of limited-edition costumes and in-game items such as Costume Mini Sonic, Costume Mini Tails, Costume Sonic Ring and Chao Egg, adding a dash of Sonic flair to the Ragnarok Online experience.

Exclusive Sonic Packages

To commemorate this monumental collaboration, Ragnarok Online is offering three exclusive collaboration packages: Sonic Badge Package, Super Sonic Package, and Chaos Emerald Package. Each package contains a unique assortment of items, including exclusive costumes and in-game collaboration items, tailored to enhance players' journey through the Sonic-themed dungeons.

Sonic Badge Package (500 KP): 5 x Sonic Badge, 3 x Ring

Super Sonic Package (2,000 KP): 1 x Costume Mini Super Sonic, 5 x Sonic Badge, 5 x Ring

Chaos Emerald Package (2,000 KP): 1 x Costume Chaos Emerald, 5 x Sonic Badge, 5 x Ring

Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a newcomer to the world of Ragnarok Online, these packages are guaranteed to elevate your gaming experience to new heights.

Download Ragnarok Online now and hop onto this journey as Ragnarok Online and Sonic the Hedgehog join forces to deliver an electrifying collaboration event like never before!

For more information about the Ragnarok Online x Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration event, please visit the official website or follow us on social media for the latest updates and announcements.

About Gravity Game Hub

Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher specializing in online and mobile games, committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and fostering a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia. As the publisher of Ragnarok Online, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) celebrated for its immersive gameplay, captivating narrative, and vibrant player base. Since its inception, Ragnarok Online has enthralled players with its expansive fantasy realm, diverse character classes, and dynamic gameplay elements.

