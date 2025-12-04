"Ragnarok Twilight x Lan Lan Cat" Crossover Now Live! Start a RO adventure with Lan Lan Cat

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by Gravity Game Vision, the MMORPG Ragnarok Twilight has announced a limited-time crossover with the popular title "Lan Lan Cat." The event was lived on the 1st of December, 2025, bringing the beloved, lazy, and quirky Lan Lan Cat to Prontera in an all-new look.

Enjoy a range of exclusive themed content, including collaboration mounts, outfits, pets, avatars, titles, and chat frames. A free set of limited emotes is also available. Simply log in and enter the code "LANLANCAT" to claim it. Join the community events now for a chance to earn additional rewards such as exclusive outfits, mounts, and limited "Demon Poring" merchandise.

Crossover Event Live Now! Start the adventure with Lan Lan Cat

Let's welcome the cutest visitor ever to Prontera! During the crossover event, equip the limited outfit "[Attire] Lan Lan Cat's Joy" to transform into the cheekiest adventurer around. A brand-new pet, "Lan Lan Cat," will also make its debut, featuring both melee and ranged attack forms to accompany you in battle across the land.

In addition, a themed emoji set, limited avatar frame, title, and the "Lan Lan Cat's Gleam" chat bubble "[Bubble] Lan Lan Cat's Joy" will be available, giving you even more ways to show off your unique style.

More Christmas Surprises! Introducing Fantastic Mount"Lan Lan Cat Sleigh"

Forever not alone in this Christmas! Crossover exclusive mount "Lan Lan Cat Sleigh" is now available!

Lan Lan Cat, sporting a Santa hat and looking delightfully lazy, lounges atop a gleaming red-and-gold sleigh, ready to glide with adventurers through the streets of Prontera. Whether you're drifting past snowy corners or weaving through lively holiday plazas, this festive mount brings a cozy, cheerful glow to every step of your adventure!

Sign in now and claim Lan Lan Cat Sleigh to celebrate Christmas now!

Endless Community Treats! Join Events for Ample Rewards

Beyond the in-game treats, the official Facebook page is kicking off its own themed community events. Join the community events now for a chance to earn additional rewards such as exclusive outfits, mounts, and limited "Demon Poring" merchandise. The whimsical crossover has begun! Sign in to Ragnarok Twilight, wander the world with Lan Lan Cat at your side, and enjoy a carefree adventure filled with delightful surprises.

More collaboration content coming soon! Follow the official Ragnarok Twilight Facebook page for early updates and the full lineup of upcoming events!

Download on the App Store and Google Play: https://rotwilight.onelink.me/a5kJ/db6lmbhb

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/EN.ROTwilight

SOURCE Gravity Game Vision