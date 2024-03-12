RAMADAN AND RAYA COOKING CLEANUP MADE EASY WITH 3M™ SCOTCH-BRITE™ KITCHEN CLEANING TOOLS

Transforming post-cooking clean-ups into a quick task with the Scotch-Brite™ brand – giving you more time for love and laughter with your family and loved ones

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Hari Raya approaching, households are busy preparing for the joyous festivities. The variety and intricacy of meals served increases, leading to more food preparation and usage of cookware and utensils – from rendang to dendeng; at times, cleaning the pots and pans may be challenging with the ingredients used. Knowing the importance of efficient clean-up during this festive season, the Scotch-Brite™ household brand proudly presents a comprehensive line-up of kitchen sponges, scourers and cloths to meet the demands of the one-month Raya festivities.

3M™ SCOTCH-BRITE™ KITCHEN CLEANING TOOLS FOR YOUR RAMADAN AND HARI RAYA

While families gather and prepare meals for the first few days of Hari Raya together, engaging in activities to catch up with family members close and afar, the kitchen can stay sparkly and clean with the help of Scotch-Brite™ range of kitchen cleaning tools. The products are designed to deliver exceptional cleaning performance, making the post-celebration clean-up a seamless experience of ease and convenience.

"Innovation drives us at 3M, where our Scotch-Brite™ line is renowned for simplifying cleaning and improving efficiency. As Hari Raya approaches, the Scotch-Brite™ brand stands ready to assist everyone in creating a clean and festive atmosphere effortlessly. Whether washing dishes or tidying up for guests, the Scotch-Brite™ range of products allows you to focus on what truly counts – spending quality time with family members," shared Stephanie Ng, Category Development Marketing Manager for the Scotch-Brite™ brand, 3M Malaysia and Singapore.

Achieve Sparkling Cleanliness with Scotch-Brite® Heavy Duty and Easy Clean Antibacterial Scrub Sponges: Say Goodbye to Tough Stains and Hello to Clean Cookware!

During the festive season, households are constantly excited and preparing to host gatherings filled with laughter and delicious meals. But as the festivities wind down, the aftermath in the kitchen can be challenging. Loaded dishes and stubborn cooking remnants from the festive feasts can make cleaning up a hassle.

Luckily, the Scotch-Brite® Tough Clean Antibacterial Scrub Sponge* is made from 100% recycled scrubbing fibres. With it, you can bid farewell to tough stains and reduce the presence of bacteria, easily achieving sparkling cleanliness. Not only is it antibacterial, but it is also effective for removing burnt and stubborn stains. The sponge features an 'S' shaped design for better grip and is ideal for non-coated cookware and oven racks, while its antibacterial properties help to prevent bacterial growth. When it comes to non-stick coated cookware, glass and plastic, Scotch-Brite® Easy Clean Antibacterial Scrub Sponge is ideal for removing stains and residues without scratching the surfaces, allowing your kitchenware to retain its original appearance.

With the options of Scotch-Brite® Tough Clean Antibacterial Scrub Sponge for heavy-duty tasks involving stubborn stains and Scotch-Brite® Easy Clean Antibacterial Scrub Sponge for non-stick pots and pans, you can choose different kitchen sponges to clean up after cooking up a storm. With these versatile options, you can tackle any mess in the kitchen, ensuring a smoother Hari Raya.

From Spills to Stickiness, Tackle Messes with Ease — Discover the Convenience of Scotch-Brite® Sponge Cloth!

Keeping the kitchen clean is a top priority, especially with all cooking and guests around. Spill accidents may happen when someone accidentally spills their drinks, like soda or orange juice. Moreover, the freshly washed utensils and cookware also need proper wiping to keep them dry. In such instances, having a cloth at home to promptly wipe spills and properly dry the utensils after washing does alleviate the burden. It's a good thing to have the Scotch-Brite® Sponge Cloth, which makes cleaning up spills and draining cookware easy. These German-made cloths soak up liquids up to 10 times their weight like a sponge and wipe surfaces clean like a cloth, ensuring our kitchen stays sparkling throughout the celebrations. Rinse and squeeze dry when you're finished; when needed, rinse, and it's ready for use again!

Conquer stubborn Remnants with Scotch-Brite® Tough Clean Scrub Pad* and Stainless Steel Spiral Ball*!

For the super stubborn cooking remnant stuck on your non-coated kuali – the Scotch-Brite® brand has introduced two powerful solutions: the Tough Clean Scrub Pad and the Stainless Steel Spiral Ball. The superior quality fibre, Scotch-Brite® Tough Clean Scrub Pad, offers durability and efficiency, effortlessly removing tough burns and residues without needing pre-soaking. Meanwhile, Scotch-Brite® Stainless Steel Spiral Ball utilises heavy-duty scouring power, leveraging stainless steel strips to tackle even the most stubborn messes. With their effectiveness in tough cleaning tasks, these products promise to simplify kitchen cleanup, allowing us to focus on enjoying our time with loved ones.

Elevating Cleaning Standards with the Scotch-Brite™ Household Brand of Products

Say goodbye to cleaning stress and hello to more time enjoying the celebrations with your loved ones. With the Scotch-Brite™ kitchen cleaning tools, cleaning up after the festivities has never been easier. Let's involve our family in cleaning tasks, delegate dishwashing duties among ourselves, and turn it into a collaborative effort that enhances the joy of the celebrations.

Let's make this Hari Raya sparkle with the Scotch-Brite™ brand! As we gather to cook and clean together, let the Scotch-Brite™ brand be our trusted companion, making every task easier and every celebration more joyful!

To gear up for the upcoming Ramadan and Raya cleaning, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 40%** on selected Scotch-Brite™ products purchased on 3M Official Lazada and Shopee Stores or at selected leading physical retailers near you until 30 April 2024. Scotch-Brite™ cleaning tools are available for purchase at key retail stores in Malaysia and Singapore. Online shoppers may visit the official online stores of Malaysia or Singapore based on their location to make purchases. The options are as follows:

Lazada and Shopee ( Malaysia ) Lazada and Shopee ( Singapore )

*Scotch-Brite® Tough Clean Scrub Sponge/Pad and Stainless Steel Spiral Ball product range may scratch. Test first in an inconspicuous area and allow it to dry to verify no surface damage. Not for aquarium use.

**Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last, 3M reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without prior notice.

About Scotch-Brite™

For 65 years, the Scotch-Brite™ brand has been brightening homes and lives with cleaning expertise and innovative solutions that power through tough messes and let you enjoy the feeling of clean. With our ever-expanding line of products, we are a trusted leader in cleaning and a staple in households worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.3m.com.my/3M/en_MY/p/c/b/scotch-brite/i/consumer.

About 3M

3M believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

