Randstad Malaysia Moves to a New and Bigger Office to Drive Further Expansion Plans

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad, the world's largest talent agency, today unveiled its new office at The Horizon, a premier commercial centre located at Bangsar South.

Located within MSC Malaysia Cybercentre @ Bangsar South City, Randstad Malaysia's new office features a spacious area of 9,629 square feet to cater to the growing demands of Malaysia's talent market, and establish itself as an innovative force in the industry, reshaping the future of work and talent acquisition.

Fahad Naeem, Country Director at Randstad Malaysia said, "This expansion aligns with our broader vision of bringing the best talent and companies together, bridging the gap between exceptional professionals and forward-thinking organisations. It also represents a significant milestone in Randstad Malaysia's expansion strategy, reflecting our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, supporting our people and delivering exceptional solutions to talent and clients."

"As we set our sights on becoming the world's most equitable and specialised talent company, we will continue to champion inclusivity, diversity and fairness in all aspects of our operations, and foster an environment that inspires our team to go above and beyond," continued Naeem.

curated spaces to foster innovation, inclusivity and collaboration

Randstad Malaysia's new office boasts an array of purpose-built spaces, including discussion booths, phone pods, collaboration spaces, chillout spaces as well as an open event space for town halls and employee events.

These thoughtfully curated areas serve as catalysts for creativity and collaboration, providing employees with an inspiring and thriving environment to help employees grow and become better versions of themselves.

As part of its expansion strategy, Randstad Malaysia plans to expand its executive search capabilities, with a stronger focus on helping organisations drive transformative growth by connecting them with experienced senior level talent and C-suite executives.

Naeem said, "As a trusted partner to both talent and organisations, we envision a world where work is not merely a means to an end, but a source of fulfilment, growth, and opportunity. As the nature of work becomes more flexible and dynamic, we see the evolving world of work as an opportunity to innovate and reimagine how talent and employers connect. As we set our sights on the future, we are excited to unlock these new possibilities for our employees as they bring their best and authentic selves to work every day."

randstad malaysia: 26 years and going

Randstad Malaysia has continually evolved its service offerings to meet the dynamic demands of the labour market.

Today, we provide a comprehensive suite of specialised talent recruitment solutions designed to address the unique talent and skills needs of businesses in Malaysia. Besides white-collar sourcing and recruitment services for junior to C-suite executives, the company also offers Talent Contracting Services as well as Parkover and Payrolling under Randstad Talent to cater to a diverse range of clients, ranging from ambitious start-ups to multinational corporations.

Beyond our core talent consultancy and recruitment services, we go the extra mile to empower businesses and HR professionals to enhance their talent attraction and retention strategies. Our global surveys, such as Workmonitor and Employer Brand Research, provide valuable insights to help leaders strengthen their talent attraction and workforce management strategies, ensuring they remain competitive in the market.

about randstad

Randstad is the world's largest talent company and a partner of choice to clients. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and help them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. We have a deep understanding of the labour market and help our clients to create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed. Our 46,000 employees around the world make a positive impact on society by helping people to realise their true potential throughout their working life.

Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. In 2022, in our 39 markets, we helped more than 2 million people find a job that feels good and advised over 230,000 clients on their talent needs. We generated revenue of €27.6 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam.

For more information, see www.randstad.com.my .

