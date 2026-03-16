Rao Family Foundation and Pro Bono SG Launch Singapore's First Legal Centre for Individuals with Non-Visible Conditions

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rao Family Foundation, a Singapore-based grantmaking foundation partnering with changemakers to solve social challenges, and Pro Bono SG (PBSG), a registered charity dedicated to enabling access to justice for Singapore's marginalised communities, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to launch the Inclusive Justice Law Centre, Singapore's first dedicated legal centre for individuals with non-visible conditions.

From left to right, first row: Mr Jimmy Budiarto Rao (Chairman of Rao Family Foundation) and Mr Dinesh Dhillon (Chairman of Pro Bono SG) signing the MOU. From left to right, second row: Mr James Zou (Director of Rao Family Foundation), Mr Eric Chua (Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Law and Ministry of Social and Family Development), and Mr Tanguy Lim (CEO of Pro Bono SG).

The Inclusive Justice Law Centre will serve as a one-stop hub offering legal awareness, guidance, and representation to individuals with non-visible conditions and their caregivers — a population that has historically lacked dedicated legal support in Singapore.

The Rao Family Foundation will commit to funding more than $700,000 over two years to cover manpower costs, a Legal Support Fund, as well as training and workshops by the PBSG Training Academy. Under this partnership, the Inclusive Justice Law Centre aims to provide holistic legal awareness, guidance, and representation tailored to individuals with non-visible conditions and their caregivers.

Mr James Zou, Director at the Rao Family Foundation, said, "The Rao Family Foundation believes that a truly just society cannot exist when significant segments of our community remain unseen. To us, inclusivity means being intersectional, all-encompassing, and exhaustive. We are proud to support Pro Bono SG's deliberate commitment to creating equity through legal support, advocacy, and systemic reform through the set-up of the Inclusive Justice Law Centre. We are confident this initiative will help ensure that everyone, regardless of whether their condition is visible, has meaningful access to justice and opportunity."

The MOU signing was witnessed by Guest of Honour Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Social and Family Development. SPS Mr Eric Chua is also the co-chair of the Inclusive Justice Taskforce. The agreement was signed by Mr Jimmy Budiarto Rao, Chairman of the Rao Family Foundation, and Mr Dinesh Dhillon, Chairman of PBSG.

A Natural Extension of Rao Family Foundation's Advocacy

The launch of the Inclusive Justice Law Centre represents the Rao Family Foundation's commitment to extending inclusion beyond awareness to encompass equitable access to justice and legal protection. It marks a significant milestone in strengthening Singapore's legal and social support framework and highlights a collective commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of individuals with non-visible conditions and supporting the long-term security and well-being of the families who care for them.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Access to Justice

Recognising that individuals with non-visible conditions, as well as their caregivers often face barriers in accessing legal support, the partnership seeks to bridge this critical gap and empower these individuals to seek timely and appropriate legal support.

The Inclusive Justice Law Centre will be anchored by a full-time Singapore-qualified community lawyer who will specialise in advising and providing legal assistance to individuals with non-visible conditions. To strengthen the pro bono ecosystem, the community lawyer will also train and expand the volunteer pool, equipping volunteers with specialised knowledge and skills to support this community.

The Inclusive Justice Law Centre will also host curated workshops, as well as seminars and webinars focused on legal literacy and protection, designed with a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by individuals with non-visible conditions, such as decision-making, communication, and self-advocacy. These initiatives also aim to address caregivers' concerns around future planning, financial security and caregiving responsibilities.

Beyond legal support, the partnership aims to better support individuals with non-visible conditions and their caregivers by driving strategic research to strengthen broader access-to-justice efforts with key stakeholders across the legal and social service sectors.

Mr Dinesh Dhillon, Chairman of Pro Bono SG, said, "In our work, we have seen that access to justice is not only about having legal rights - it is about being able to understand and navigate the system. The Inclusive Justice Law Centre reflects our commitment to ensuring that individuals with non-visible conditions are seen, heard and supported throughout the legal process. Beyond assisting individual cases, we aim to build dedicated expertise and strengthen partnerships across the legal, social service and philanthropic sectors. Over time, our goal is to help shape a system that is more responsive, so that justice becomes truly accessible in practice."

SOURCE Rao Family Foundation