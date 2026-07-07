RapDev Expands Into APAC, Extending Global Datadog Footprint

BOSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev, the award-winning Datadog services partner, today announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, beginning with its first hires in Australia. The move marks the next step in RapDev's international growth strategy, following the company's push into EMEA in 2023, and signals growing global demand for RapDev's Datadog expertise.

The announcement comes on the heels of RapDev being named Datadog's Partner of the Year for North America for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year at DASH in June 2026. The company has grown from 35 employees at the end of 2021 to 162 today, a more than fourfold increase in just over four years, completing over 600 Datadog deployments to date and achieving 48% hiring growth over the past year alone. In 2026, RapDev also ranked #96 on the Financial Times' Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list and #17 on the Boston Business Journal's list of Largest Software Developers in Massachusetts.

"Expanding into APAC is the logical next step for us," said Ayaan Israni, Principal at RapDev. "We've proven the model in North America. We've proven it in EMEA. Enterprises in Australia and across Asia-Pacific face the same observability, security, and AI challenges as our customers everywhere, and they need a Datadog partner who operates at the necessary depth and speed. That's what we're bringing."

The expansion begins with strategic hires in Australia, where RapDev will deliver the same portfolio that has made it Datadog's top North America partner five years running: deployment and migration, Managed Datadog and Managed SOC, AI observability, and governance and cost optimization.

"We're hiring people who know this market, who understand the enterprise landscape here, and who can deliver with the quality and velocity that our customers have come to expect," Israni added. "Australia is the entry point, but the opportunity across APAC is significant, and we're building with that in mind."

As enterprises across APAC accelerate cloud adoption and navigate the shift to AI-driven operations, RapDev is positioned to bring the Datadog expertise that has defined its work in North America and EMEA to a new market.

SOURCE RapDev