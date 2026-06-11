Rave Harps Academy to Present Asia Harp Fiesta 2026 in Singapore, Celebrating a Decade of Harp Community Building

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rave Harps Academy Pte. Ltd. will present Asia Harp Fiesta 2026 on 20 and 21 June 2026 in Singapore, bringing together harpists, students, educators and music enthusiasts from across the region for two days of performances, learning opportunities and cultural exchange.

The event also marks an important milestone for the organisation as it celebrates more than a decade of building and nurturing Singapore's harp community through education, performance and artistic collaboration.

Founded by Singapore-based concert harpist, educator and producer Katryna Tan, Rave Harps Academy has played a key role in expanding opportunities for harpists of all ages and skill levels. Over the past ten years, the academy has supported aspiring musicians through structured training, ensemble participation, competitions, performances and international exposure.

"Asia Harp Fiesta 2026 represents not only a celebration of the harp but also the friendships, collaborations and shared passion that have helped our community grow over the past decade," said Katryna Tan, Founder of Rave Harps Academy and Artistic Director of Asia Harp Fiesta 2026.

Bringing the Regional Harp Community Together

Asia Harp Fiesta 2026 aims to strengthen connections among harpists across Singapore, Malaysia and the wider Asian region through a diverse programme of performances and educational activities.

Festival attendees can look forward to concerts, workshops and opportunities to engage with fellow musicians while exploring the harp's evolving role in contemporary music and performance.

Katryna Tan will perform in the festival's Opening Concert and will also present a new edition of her signature musical production as part of the programme.

The festival reflects Rave Harps Academy's ongoing commitment to creating meaningful platforms that support artistic development, encourage collaboration and inspire lifelong participation in music.

Introducing PLUCK & PIZZ

One of the highlights of Asia Harp Fiesta 2026 will be the debut of PLUCK & PIZZ, a family-friendly musical production that follows Pluck the harp fairy and Pizz the violinist on an adventure centred on harmony, courage and friendship.

Created to introduce younger audiences and families to the world of harp music, the production combines storytelling, theatre and live music in an accessible and engaging format.

PLUCK & PIZZ builds upon the success of PLUCK – The Harp Musical, recognised as the world's only large-scale harp musical production.

Tickets for PLUCK & PIZZ are currently available as part of the festival programme.

A Decade of Developing Harp Talent

Over the past decade, Rave Harps Academy has supported students who have gone on to achieve success in competitions, performances and admissions to internationally recognised institutions, including Juilliard, Berklee College of Music and the Royal College of Music.

Beyond developing young musicians, the academy has also helped cultivate a vibrant community of adult harpists through ensemble projects, community performances and lifelong learning opportunities.

Under Katryna Tan's leadership, Rave Harps Academy has expanded its impact beyond Singapore, inspiring similar community initiatives throughout the region, including the Penang Rave Harpers.

As Music Director of Rave Harps, Singapore's premier harp ensemble, Katryna continues to create performance opportunities that allow musicians to grow artistically while sharing their passion with wider audiences.

Looking Ahead

As Asia Harp Fiesta 2026 approaches, Rave Harps Academy remains committed to creating opportunities that connect students, performers and audiences through meaningful musical experiences.

Building on more than a decade of community development, education and artistic innovation, the organisation aims to continue strengthening the harp ecosystem in Singapore while fostering greater regional collaboration across Asia.

About Rave Harps Academy Pte. Ltd.

Rave Harps Academy is a Singapore-based music academy dedicated to harp education, performance and community development. Founded by concert harpist, educator and producer Katryna Tan, the academy provides training programmes, performance opportunities and artistic initiatives for students and harp enthusiasts of all ages. Through education, festivals, ensemble projects and original productions, Rave Harps Academy continues to support the growth of the harp community in Singapore and beyond.

SOURCE Rave Harps Academy Pte. Ltd.