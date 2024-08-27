Ravi Patel Joins Zühlke as Head of Financial Services Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zühlke is pleased to announce the appointment of Ravi Patel as Head of Financial Services Southeast Asia.

With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry as a veteran builder, Ravi brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of working with large financial institutions, startups, technology companies and non-profits.

Ravi Patel, Head of Financial Services Southeast Asia, Zühlke

Based in Singapore and overseeing the market strategy and portfolio development for financial services in the region, Ravi will be responsible for driving sustainable market growth, leveraging his extensive industry experience and network to deliver transformative and impactful value for clients.

Commenting on his role and vision for the future, Ravi said, "With my rich experience in building a wide range of businesses, products and teams in the financial services industry, I am delighted to join an organisation with such an impactful legacy in innovation and engineering. The vision of Zühlke, "Empowering Ideas" really speaks to my heart. We are at a vital industry tipping point. Major financial services institutions must take advantage of cutting-edge technologies and working practices to rapidly accelerate innovation for their platforms to offer their customers distinguished and sustainable services. Zühlke has decades of experience doing this globally and across core industries, so I am thrilled to drive this forward and collaborate with our trusted clients."

"With Ravi leading the region's dynamic markets, we will continue our success story of helping banks and insurers rewire their organisations for the future. Ravi brings valuable expertise to our global team, having successfully built digital financial services and possessing a keen understanding of the industry. I am confident that Ravi and his team will deliver impactful solutions that drive meaningful transformation for our clients," comments Thomas Memmel, Group Chief Financial Services Industry Officer & Partner.

"Ravi's deep understanding and passion for innovation in the financial services landscape combined with his ecosystem approach to deliver best-in-class solutions make him the perfect fit for our organisation. We are confident that with his leadership, our financial services market will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional value to our clients," comments Eric Cheung, CEO of APAC & Member of the Group Executive Committee.

