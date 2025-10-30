Raythink Technology Showcases Next-Generation All-Round Security Systems at 2025 CPSE Expo

YANTAI, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th China Public Security Expo (CPSE), recognised as the world's premier security exhibition, commenced in Shenzhen on October 28, drawing over 1,000 exhibitors. Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink"), a pioneer in thermal imaging, drew significant attention at Booth 1A31, showcasing its advanced infrared products and system solutions centred on its innovative All-Round Security Systems.

A Product Matrix for All-Round Security

Raythink showcasing its latest innovations at CPSE 2025 (Booth1-A31)

At the core of the showcase was Raythink's integrated product matrix, engineered to create a seamless security ecosystem spanning land, sea, and air domains.

360 °Infrared Panoramic Camera

The SilentW-U series provides 360° panoramic monitoring and can be seamlessly integrated with multi-spectrum PTZ cameras, enabling detailed and automatic target tracking.

These cameras integrate infrared, visible light, and LRF for comprehensive coverage. Designed for reliability, they deliver precise imaging in extreme weather and low visibility, ensuring 24/7 security.

360° Dual-Spectrum Search & Track System

The SI4 system combines panoramic search and PTZ tracking in one unit. Its infrared layer provides all-weather detection, while the dual-spectrum PTZ camera enables immediate visual confirmation, completing the workflow from alert to identification.

From Multi-Dimensional Perception to Cognitive Intelligence

Moving beyond standalone hardware, Raythink's competitive edge lies in the deep fusion of multi-spectral sensing technologies and AI empowerment. By leveraging its latest AI classification algorithms, Raythink's security systems can intelligently detect and track various targets, including people, vehicles, and vessels, with exceptional precision while significantly reducing false alarms. These systems also support advanced innovative functions such as fire point detection, tripwire intrusion alerts, and area intrusion monitoring. This deep integration enables solutions that not only perceive but truly understand complex environments.

From Reactive Monitoring to Proactive Threat Detection

Powered by a robust product matrix and intelligent technology, Raythink delivers comprehensive solutions for critical applications, including forest fire prevention and perimeter security. The system establishes a complete "Perception-Tracking-Analysis" management mechanism. Devices act as perception nodes, collecting real-time data. Upon detecting anomalies, the system locks onto targets and evaluates threats using AI, generating early warnings. This system shifts security from passive monitoring to proactive threat detection, improving efficiency and precision.

As a leader in thermal imaging innovation, Raythink remains dedicated to advancing security technologies, empowering industries with intelligent, reliable, and future-ready solutions.

For more information:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com/

SOURCE Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.