RCG Global Services Unveils New Digital Delivery Center in Chennai to Power Up Innovation and Growth

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCG Global Services, a global provider in digital solutions, is adding a new delivery center in Chennai, focusing on a robust expansion strategy in one of the most dynamic and flourishing IT hubs in the world.

Ramesh Ramani, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We have full confidence that our new center will help support our ambitious growth plans in this dynamic digital landscape. Chennai offers us a wealth of prospects in talent and technology, and we are eager to leverage them to drive our advancement. We've already secured several clients ready to benefit from our new center and the value-added services we are positioned to deliver."

The new center will enable RCG to enhance its operational excellence, expand its global reach, and accelerate its digital transformation journey. Some of the key features of the new center are:

Designed for Scalability: The center is built with scalability in mind, ensuring that RCG can easily adapt to the evolving needs of its clients and align with its future growth goals. The center will also serve as a platform for RCG to co-innovate with clients and will introduce a cloud, digital & AI innovation lab.





Collaborative Workspace: The center is designed to foster a culture of collaboration and teamwork, with spacious and comfortable workstations, meeting rooms, and recreational areas. RCG's employees will enjoy a nurturing work environment, learning, development and growth.





Strategic Location: The center is in the heart of Chennai , a city boasting a rich pool of talent and a strong network of industry partners. By tapping into these resources, RCG will be able to drive more innovation, collaboration, and development in the IT sector.

The new center is now open, reflecting RCG Global Services' vision and commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the rapidly changing technological landscape.

Girish Pai, Chief Operations Officer, said, "We are delighted to launch our new digital delivery center in Chennai, which will enable us to deliver faster, better, and smarter solutions to our clients. Our new center will also help us attract and retain the best talent in the industry, who will be part of our global team of innovators and problem-solvers."

This 14,000 square foot digital delivery center will join RCG's other office in Kochi, India. More information about the facility can be found on RCG's website: www.rcgglobalservices.com.

RCG Global Services is a global provider of digital solutions across mobile, IoT, business analytics, and cloud. With innovation at our core, we have been helping our clients achieve exceptional results through our comprehensive portfolio spanning IT consulting, application development, and data intelligence for five decades.

SOURCE RCG Global Services