RD Technologies' OristaPay Partners with TON and BytePlus to Launch the First Telegram AI Payment Gateway, Accelerating the Next-Generation Corporate Account Ecosystem for the Web3+AI Era

HONG KONG, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioning itself as the next-generation corporate account for the Web3+AI era, OristaPay, a brand under RD Technologies, announced today at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival's "TON AI Builders Day & Telegram AI Ecosystem Co-creation Summit" that it has successfully established an end-to-end payment pathway for AI Agents within the Telegram ecosystem.

This milestone partnership further strengthens OristaPay's comprehensive ecosystem matrix, which encompasses five core capabilities: receivables, payables, deposits, remittances, and wealth management. By providing dedicated Web3 payment infrastructure capabilities (Skills and MCP components), OristaPay seamlessly bridges on-chain assets with off-chain commercial scenarios. This creates an end-to-end "conversation-as-a-transaction" commercial ecosystem for Telegram's massive user base of one billion and its millions of AI bots.

The summit was hosted by the TON Foundation, with RD Technologies, BytePlus (the enterprise AI infrastructure division of ByteDance), and other industry pioneers participating as strategic co-builders.

During the summit's core demonstration session, Andrew, TON's Technical Ambassador, showcased this breakthrough application to a global audience. An AI Agent deployed on Telegram leveraged BytePlus' large language model to engage in fluid, natural language interactions with a user (e.g., ordering food). Upon confirming the user's intent, the Agent directly invoked a digital wallet via the pre-configured OristaPay payment channel. Without leaving the chat interface, it instantly completed a cross-domain USDT payment and settlement on the TON network. This perfectly demonstrates the ultimate application of OristaPay's core "receivables" and "payables" capabilities in real-world AI commercial scenarios.

Rita, CEO of RD Technologies, stated: "As Artificial General Intelligence and blockchain technology deeply converge, Web3 is accelerating into the era of 'Agentic Commerce.' OristaPay is positioned not merely as a payment gateway, but as a next-generation corporate account for the Web3+AI era. The payment components we showcased today not only connect the underlying architecture but also serve as the core manifestation of our strategy to seamlessly bridge on-chain and off-chain worlds. Relying on our comprehensive ecosystem covering receivables, payables, deposits, remittances, and wealth management, we are redefining the shortest path from natural language intent to on-chain asset settlement for developers worldwide. Grounded in Hong Kong's robust regulatory environment, we will continue to build a secure, stable, and trusted financial infrastructure."

Core Highlights and Industry Significance:

Setting the Benchmark for Web3+AI Corporate Accounts: Breaking through the limitations of traditional single-function payment gateways by deeply integrating AI intent recognition with the OristaPay account ecosystem, truly achieving a seamless connection between on-chain crypto assets and the off-chain real commercial world.

Breaking through the limitations of traditional single-function payment gateways by deeply integrating AI intent recognition with the OristaPay account ecosystem, truly achieving a seamless connection between on-chain crypto assets and the off-chain real commercial world. Reshaping the Gateway to the AI Collaborative Economy: For the first time, deeply integrating advanced LLM capabilities (BytePlus), a global-scale social network (Telegram), a high-performance public chain (TON), and a compliant financial infrastructure to realize the concept of "intent-as-a-transaction."

For the first time, deeply integrating advanced LLM capabilities (BytePlus), a global-scale social network (Telegram), a high-performance public chain (TON), and a compliant financial infrastructure to realize the concept of "intent-as-a-transaction." Seamless Developer Integration Experience: The standardized payment Skills and MCP interfaces provided by OristaPay enable global Web3 and AI developers to equip their Telegram Bots with lightning-fast, stable, and compliant digital asset collection and clearing capabilities at a remarkably low barrier to entry.

The standardized payment Skills and MCP interfaces provided by OristaPay enable global Web3 and AI developers to equip their Telegram Bots with lightning-fast, stable, and compliant digital asset collection and clearing capabilities at a remarkably low barrier to entry. Grounded in Hong Kong, Driven by Compliance: Leveraging Hong Kong's regulatory advantages in the global virtual asset landscape, the infrastructure built by OristaPay ensures a frictionless transaction experience while significantly lowering the compliance and risk management barriers for traditional commercial scenarios entering Web3 finance.

As AI technology and Web3 infrastructure continue to deeply intersect, RD Technologies will maintain its focus on enterprise-grade financial services. OristaPay will consistently serve as the next-generation corporate account for the Web3+AI era, continuously perfecting its comprehensive ecosystem, opening on-chain and off-chain capital pathways, and empowering more enterprises and developers to capture next-generation commercial value within the decentralized network.

SOURCE RD Technologies