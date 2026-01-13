Ready Server Announces Strategic Expansion into Japan with AT TOKYO Data Centre

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Server, a server hosting service provider from Singapore, today announced its expansion in Japan through AT TOKYO, one of the country's leading carrier-centric data centre operators. With Tokyo joining Singapore and Hong Kong as its third live region, Ready Server now has stronger coverage in Asia and can better support customers who need fast, low-latency deployments.

The Asia Pacific cloud computing market is estimated at USD 104.24 billion in 2025 and predicted to reach USD 368.01 billion by 2032. Infrastructure-as-a-service is one of the fastest-growing segments, supported by the region's 37% share of global data centres and ongoing cloud region expansions.

"Our expansion in one of Asia's most important regional hubs, gives us access to the carrier density and network routes needed for consistent VPS performance," said Alan Woo, Director, Ready Server. "This allows us to offer another region that supports low-latency workloads, direct cross-connects and stable power availability. It also gives customers operating across the region a more efficient deployment point."

Interconnected Backbone Across Regions

Ready Server's deployment in Tokyo will be hosted at AT TOKYO's CC1, the operator's largest and most connected data centre facility. CC1 houses a dense collection of telecommunications carriers, Internet Exchange Points and network service providers, allowing Ready Server to establish direct cross-connects with NTT Global, PCCW Global and JPIX.

"The region offers power stability, high carrier density, and access to multiple network hubs that are essential for high-performance infrastructure," said AT TOKYO'S Executive Officer, Mtasayuki Ohnishi. "AT TOKYO is committed to providing a secure, reliable, and fully connected environment. Combined with Tokyo's central role in the country's digital ecosystem and the support of TEPCO's power grid, the city provides an ideal location for regional deployment and seamless connectivity in the region."

Delivering Simplicity and Access for Developers and Businesses

Ready Server's main users include web developers, system integrators, and application developers, who often lead deployment decisions. The platform also supports small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as businesses and individual users who find hyperscale platforms too costly or difficult to manage.

The platform's simplified interface lets users deploy servers within minutes, offering cloud-like capabilities without the usual enterprise complexity. This is especially helpful for smaller businesses that need performance and flexibility but may not have the resources or technical expertise to manage more complex setups.

Technical Architecture and Pricing Flexibility

Ready Server's expansion into Tokyo will support its core VPS infrastructure-as-a-service offering. Users receive virtualised compute, storage and networking resources with hourly billing and fixed pricing. This hybrid approach gives customers the flexibility to scale their resources without worrying about unexpected cloud fees or being tied into long-term contracts, making costs easier to manage as their needs grow.

The platform is built to handle a wide range of workloads, supported by enterprise-grade hardware that ensures consistent performance across all regions. This reliability enables developers, SMEs, and larger organisations to confidently build, test, and run their applications as they scale and expand operations.

This expansion launch marks a key step in Ready Server's global roadmap, with planned expansion across Europe, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific, including Seoul, Taipei and Sydney, and additional opportunities in Japan, such as Osaka, that is also under consideration.

To learn more, visit https://www.readyserver.sg/ and https://www.attokyo.com/.

About Ready Server

Ready Server is a leading Singapore-based VPS hosting provider in the Asia-Pacific region. Delivering high-performance, enterprise-grade infrastructure, and a robust network of data centers spanning Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, the company offers elite, low-latency connectivity and unmetered bandwidth designed for demanding digital workloads. With flexible per-hour billing, empowering developers and enterprises to scale instantly across major Asian hubs with superior reliability, connectivity and ease.

About AT TOKYO

AT TOKYO is a leading carrier-neutral data center provider in Japan that offers high-quality, durable facilities dedicated to ensuring seamless, 24/7 operational excellence for critical infrastructure. As one of the nation's premier global communications hubs, the company provides a secure and reliable environment supported by TEPCO's power grid and a dense ecosystem of telecommunications carriers, Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), and cloud service providers. AT TOKYO delivers flexible, vendor-neutral connectivity, seamless global accessibility and empowering businesses to scale their digital infrastructure with ease.

