Ready, Set, Glow! Segway-Ninebot Rolls Out New C2 Lite eKickScooter for Kids

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to zip, zoom, and light up the streets with the all-new Segway-Ninebot C2 Lite. Segway-Ninebot, one of the world's leading manufacturers of micro-mobility solutions, is excited to announce the launch of C2 Lite, a new eKickScooter designed specifically for children 6 to 12 years of age. The C2 Lite combines playful design, style, and advanced safety features to provide a secure and enjoyable riding experience for young adventurers.

The C2 Lite is specifically crafted for young riders who are in the early stages of developing their balance and coordination skills. Whether they're honing their riding skills or cruising with friends, the innovative design ensures that children can explore and enjoy their adventures safely. Designed with 7-inch solid tyres, non-slip footboard and an easy to learn smooth deceleration mechanical handbrake every ride is a secure and fun experience.

Gino Casha, Head of Segway-Ninebot Australia said "We're delighted to introduce the C2 Lite, which combines style with cutting-edge design. This C2 Lite is more than just a scooter, it's crafted to boost kids' confidence as they explore and play. With its impressive features and customisable light system, the C2 Lite ensures that young riders not only enjoy a safe and enjoyable experience but can also personalise their eKickScooter with their favourite colour as they cruise around."

Get glowing with the C2 Lite

This exciting e-kickscooter is here to revolutionise fun and safety in one dazzling ride. The C2 Lite isn't just any scooter; it's a showstopper with its vibrant RGB light system featuring over 256 color options adding dynamic lighting that adjusts with the scooter's riding mode. But that's not all under the stylish exterior, the C2 Lite is fitted with a 130W brushless motor that can reach speeds of up to 16 km/h. Its battery offers an impressive range of up to 9 km[1] and a run time of 70 minutes[2] on a single charge making it perfect for cruising and exploring with friends and family.

The C2 Lite comes with three adjustable riding modes to suit every skill level:

Standard Mode: Ideal for beginners, designed for a slower start and with a maximum speed of 12 km/h.

Sport Mode: Perfect for experienced riders, designed to accelerate faster with a maximum speed of 16 km/h.

Power-Assist Mode: Allows kids to glide with assistance up to a maximum speed of 16 km/h.

Additionally, the C2 Lite's clear battery indicator allows both kids and parents to easily monitor power levels, ensuring that the fun continues without any unexpected interruptions.

Pricing and Availability

The C2 Lite is priced at $399 AUD. It is now available for purchase at Segway's online and retail stores in Australia and through the following retailers:

About Segway-Ninebot

With the mission of "simplifying the movement of people and things while making life more convenient and interesting," the global tech company Segway-Ninebot has been deeply involved in the field of service robots and intelligent short-term transportation. With world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot continuously develops and improves its products to respond to new micro-mobility solutions in big cities around the globe. For more information, please visit www.au.segway.com

[1] Range at Max.Speed: Tested while riding with a full battery, 30 kg (66 lbs) load, 77 ± 41 °F (25 ±5°C), at the max. speed of each speed mode on average on pavement. [2] Time of continuous use tested while riding with a full battery, 30 kg (66 lbs), 77 (25°C), at the maximum speed of Standard Mode on average on pavement. Some of the factors that affect range include speed, number of starts and stops, ambient temperature, etc.

