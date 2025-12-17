Real Estate and Hospitality Conferences in Southeast Asia - WeHub Event Series 2026 Dates Released

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a period where companies' positions and leadership roles are constantly evolving and changing, WeHub stands out as a leading regional platform that connects professionals in the real estate and hospitality sectors effectively. With some of the best-in-class events, conferences, and seminars in Southeast Asia, the WeHub community allows its members, sponsors, and attendees to connect, create leads, and expose their products to the largest real estate developers and hotel owners across the region.

Source: Grand ballroom at MTE HCMC 2025 - WeHub

Active across Southeast Asia, WeHub specializes in curating high-level conferences, networking events, and knowledge-driven programs that bring together developers, hotel owners, operators, designers, and senior industry leaders.

Following a remarkable year in 2025, with more than 6,600 registrations and 3,700 high-level attendees across Southeast Asia, including 1,000+ representatives from real estate developers, 150+ hotel owners, 200+ designers and architects, 500+ general managers and senior hotel operations team members, WeHub is excited to introduce its full event series for 2026, featuring both the Meet The Experts (MTE) conference and the HoSkar Night networking events across Southeast Asia. Last year's calendar brought together thousands of industry professionals across Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Phnom Penh, Hanoi, and Manila, reaffirming WeHub's position as one of the region's most anticipated platforms for meaningful connection and knowledge exchange.

Mark your calendar for the 2026 event series, taking place across key cities in the region. Highlights include the MTE conference in Ho Chi Minh City (31 March) and Hanoi (October), as well as HoSkar Night events in Ho Chi Minh City (31 March), Bangkok (May), Manila (June), Ho Chi Minh City (July), Hanoi (October), and Phnom Penh (November).

The first major event of the year - MTE Ho Chi Minh City 2026 - will take place on 31 March from 1 PM to 9 PM at Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection. As the region's most well-attended conference, it aims to bring together developers, hotel owners, operators, consultants, and designers for an immersive program of keynote sessions, masterclasses, exclusive exhibitions, and networking opportunities. This will set the momentum for the rest of the year, leading into the regional HoSkar Night series and culminating in MTE Hanoi 2026, which will welcome the northern market's development and hospitality community for another gathering of insights and collaboration.

WeHub's annual program would not be possible without the incredible support of its sponsors and partners. If you'd like to showcase your brand, share your expertise, or explore collaboration opportunities for the 2026 season, we would be delighted to connect with you.

For sponsorship and collaboration inquiries, contact us at [email protected].

Visit WeHub website at https://wehub.asia/ or find out more information at WeHub LinkedIn.

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub and organizes many event series, including Meet The Experts conference (MTE) and HoSkar Night networking event. PR Newswire is the Media partner of those events.

About Meet The Experts (MTE)

One of the most attended conferences for Hospitality & Real Estate in Southeast Asia, MTE is a perfect bridge between international expertise & local industry. Latest trends, market insights, new products & services will be defined & displayed exclusively to the leading developers, consultants & industry players in one single event.

About HoSkar Night

HoSkar Night is the most vibrant networking event for Real Estate and Hospitality professionals. An easier way to connect to senior industry people, expand the network and build long-lasting relationships.

SOURCE VISION ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY