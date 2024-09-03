Real Estate Veteran Leverages Two Decades of Training Expertise to Transform Education with Mindsphere Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Managing Director of a Geospatial Technology company, Board of Director and Chief Operating Officer at one of Singapore's top real estate firms, Simon Yio, is set to make a significant impact in the education sector. With nearly 20 years of experience in training and a proven track record of developing high-performance programmes for thousands of real estate professionals and leaders, Simon is now focusing on nurturing the next generation of leaders through education.

Leveraging four decades of combined training experience, Simon and Christine are transforming education through Mindsphere Singapore.

Simon, who is renowned for his dedication to creating and delivering effective training materials, is co-founding Mindsphere Singapore ("Mindsphere.sg") alongside Christine Chua. Christine, a Talent Development professional and adjunct lecturer, began teaching adolescents at the age of 17. "Simon and I recognize the transformative power of strong communication skills and are committed to bridging learning gaps through the skills-building programmes we designed," Christine said.

Mindsphere.sg, a premier training provider, is dedicated to developing exceptional communication skills among children, youths, and professionals. Their flagship offering, the Public Speaking Workshops, is designed for youths aged 11 to 16 and includes three progressive tiers—from beginner to advanced. Each tier features a carefully crafted curriculum that breaks down topics into manageable segments to ensure effective learning and practice.

In addition to his extensive experience in professional training, Simon has also served as a youth sports coach. His belief in the foundational values of sportsmanship informs his approach to education. Together with Christine, Simon developed the Learning Sphere and Curriculum Pyramid, which are central to their programmes.

Mindsphere.sg is also in talks with various organizations who are keen on developing their professionals at different stages of their careers. "With talent at the heart of our resilient economy, it is essential for individuals to be equipped with timeless skills," Simon emphasizes. "We take pride in our role in nurturing future leaders."

Mabel, an executive in the Banking and Finance sector and mother of three, adds, "Public speaking skills are crucial for children. They enhance communication and presentation abilities, boost confidence, and prepare them for future academic and professional opportunities."

As the founders of Mindsphere.sg put it, "In a world full of opportunities waiting to be unlocked, your soft skills are the keys."

Public Speaking Workshop (Beginner) for 11 to 16 year-olds will be held this November school holiday over 3.5 days at Orchid Country Club at a soft launch price. Reach out to the team via WhatsApp at +65 8180 4413 for more information.

About Mindsphere Singapore Pte Ltd

Mindsphere Singapore is a leading training provider driven by passion, a union of the founders' compassion, dedication and expertise in training and coaching. Mindsphere Singapore constantly seeks new methods and ideas to deliver effective teaching with workforce relevance in mind while upholding the highest standards of integrity and ethics. More than a learning hub, Mindsphere Singapore is a community committed to fostering growth, inspiring confidence, and nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.

SOURCE Mindsphere Singapore Pte Ltd