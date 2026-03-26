"REALIVE" - A Special New Program by Yuzuru Hanyu and the ICE STORY Team! Miyagi performance to be broadcast as Special Viewing to movie theaters in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore!

Yuzuru Hanyu "REALIVE" an ICE STORY project Special Viewing

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Footage from "Yuzuru Hanyu 'REALIVE' an ICE STORY project," held at Sekisui Heim Super Arena in Miyagi Prefecture on Sunday April 12, 2026, will be broadcasted at movie theaters as Special Viewing on Tuesday, April 14.

Since turning professional, Yuzuru Hanyu has continued his activities while working on and refining his own skating, making various stories and forms of expression through his ICE STORY project.

Yuzuru Hanyu “REALIVE” an ICE STORY project Special Viewing

The first installment, "Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 2023 'GIFT'" was held at an ice rink set up inside the massive Tokyo dome, a world first for figure skating.

The second installment, "Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 2nd 'RE_PRAY' TOUR," centered on the theme of being alive, the third installment, "Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 3rd 'Echoes of Life' TOUR," presented a story and programs centered on the question of what 'life' itself means.

Now the team behind ICE STORY, with stories by Yuzuru Hanyu that come together with skating, music, visuals and lighting, has launched a new event called REALIVE.

Through REALIVE, a one-day live performance will take the programs that Yuzuru Hanyu has created over the years and bring them back to life again as living works.

Enjoy on a big theater screen a special program in which the numerous events held by Yuzuru Hanyu are once again engraved on the ice showcasing his current talents.

Yuzuru Hanyu "REALIVE" an ICE STORY project Official Site：

https://realive-icestory.jp/

【Information】

＜Title＞

Yuzuru Hanyu "REALIVE" an ICE STORY project Special Viewing

＜Time＞

Tuesday, April 14, 2026, start at 18:30 (GMT+8)

*This "Special Viewing" is a replay of the performance held on Sunday 12 April.

＜Venue＞

Taiwan

Vieshow Cinemas Taipei HsinYi

Vieshow Cinemas Banciao Mega City

Vieshow Cinemas Taichung Taroko Mall

Vieshow Cinemas Tainan FE21

Vieshow Cinemas Kaohsiung FE21

Hong Kong

MCL K11 Art House

MCL Festival Grand Cinema

MCL Movie Town

Macau

Emperor Cinemas Lisboeta Macau

Singapore

Golden Village Suntec City

【Attention】

<About the Screening>

*This "Special Viewing" is a replay of the performance held on Sunday 12 April.

*This screening is designed to be enjoyed like a regular live performance. Please be aware that applause and other audience sounds may occur during the screening.

*Please note that because this is a live broadcast, video and audio may be affected due to the network conditions.

*It is strictly prohibited to record any audio/video/photo with camera, mobile phone or any other devices of the streaming screen. You may be subject to criminal penalties for uploading and sharing it online without permission. If such an act is found at the cinema, you will be asked to delete the recorded contents, and leave the cinema immediately after doing so. The ticket will not be refunded in this case.

*In the event of an earthquake or a disaster warning, the show may be suspended for safety reasons, regardless of the area where the customer is located or the area where the performance is hosted.

<About the Cinema>

*Please note that the screening times listed by each cinema are subject to change. If the performance significantly exceeds the scheduled end time, the screening may be terminated before the show concludes.

*Please note that photography or filming may occur in the cinema for records of the event or for usage by the press. Such videos and photos may be used in various media.

<About Seating>

*Please note that due to the cinema's seating arrangements, seats for your group may not be located together.

<Audience Etiquette>

*When using support goods (such as flags, glow sticks, or towels), please be considerate of other audience members and avoid obstructing their view. The use of items that block others' sight is prohibited.

*Refrain from loud cheering or behavior that may disturb others.

*Please remain in your reserved seat during the performance.

*Additional rules may apply depending on the theater.

*Published details are subject to change without prior notice depending on circumstances.

Yuzuru Hanyu "REALIVE" an ICE STORY project Special Viewing

Information Website

https://liveviewing.jp/overseas/realive-icestory-overseas/

Organized by：tv asahi／CIC／teamSirius／khb

Distributed by：Live Viewing Japan Inc.

【Precautions when using images】

The image cannot be cropped or processed for use.

SOURCE Live Viewing Japan Inc.