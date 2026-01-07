Realsee at CES 2026: Showcasing Spatial Digitization Solutions

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realsee, a leading provider of digital spatial and spatial intelligence solutions, presented its spatial intelligence technologies at CES 2026, the world's premier tech event in Las Vegas.

Demonstrating its integrated software and hardware approach, Realsee showcased how AI-powered solutions create actionable digital foundations for industries including real estate, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality.

Reelsee at CES2026

Poincare S1, the industry's first handheld scanner with in-device full-view color point cloud output -offers 300m range, 640k points/sec speed and ≤10mm error. Its advanced SLAM algorithm enables real-time processing, pioneering the "handheld + direct output" era for large-space 3D reconstruction.

Galois M2 enables 1:1 spatial reproduction and 134MP panoramic output. Powered by Realsee's AI platform, it supports fully automated 3D reconstruction, meeting professional needs with no manual work.

During the exhibition, Realsee hosted a dedicated roadshow for global technology professionals, industry partners, and media, outlining its technical expertise, product portfolio, and established global footprint in digital space and spatial intelligence.

By the end of 2025, Realsee had built the world's largest 3D spatial database, boasting over 55 million models, empowering more than 3,000 brands across 53 countries with digital and intelligent transformation solutions, serving core scenarios in a wide range of industries.

This growth is driven by a continuous hardware-software flywheel. In 2025, Realsee advanced its capabilities with devices like the Galois P4, which delivers higher-quality spatial data—a critical step in overcoming the industry-wide challenge of data scarcity and fueling further AI development.

As AI integration with the physical world accelerates, Realsee remains focused on its core mission: to move beyond simply "seeing" space and toward enabling AI to truly understand it, providing a robust digital foundation for industries worldwide.

