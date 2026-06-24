Reap Integrates USYC to Advance Treasury Capabilities for Global Businesses

Integration enables businesses to access yield-bearing digital treasury instruments within Reap Direct, with Reap building on USYC for its treasury offering

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reap, a global financial technology company building stablecoin-enabled payments infrastructure for businesses worldwide, today announced the integration of USYC[1], Circle's tokenized money market fund, into its platform, marking a significant step forward in expanding treasury capabilities for globally operating businesses.

USYC is a tokenised money market fund designed to provide institutional-grade, yield-bearing exposure to short-term U.S. Treasury-backed assets, with onchain accessibility and liquidity. With approximately $2.9 billion in circulation[2] as of May 2026, it is among the largest tokenised funds in the market today, reflecting growing institutional demand for blockchain-based treasury instruments.

The integration brings yield-bearing treasury functionality into Reap Direct, Reap's unified platform for managing corporate spend, cross-border payments, and financial operations across fiat and stablecoin rails. This addresses a growing need among businesses to not only move capital efficiently, but also to generate yield on idle balances without sacrificing liquidity or operational flexibility.

Additionally, Reap is extending its platform beyond payments and expense management into a more comprehensive treasury layer. Today, businesses use Reap Direct, Reap's integrated platform operating across fiat and stablecoin infrastructure - to manage corporate credit cards, cross-border payments, and expense management through a single platform with built-in controls. With this integration, businesses using Reap Direct will be able to access yield from tokenised exposure to short-term U.S. Treasury-backed assets, helping finance teams optimize cash management without moving funds across multiple providers or systems.

The announcement comes as the market for yield-bearing digital treasury instruments undergoes rapid growth and adoption. Yield-bearing stablecoins grew from $9.5 billion at the start of 2025 to more than $20 billion over the course of the year (AlphaPoint, "Stablecoin Treasury Management for Institutions: A Definitive Guide 2026", 2026). The shift is expanding beyond major institutions to everyday enterprises seeking better ways to manage idle cash. More corporate treasury teams are using tokenised, cash-like instruments to earn yield while keeping funds accessible for payroll, vendor payments, and cross-border settlements, signalling that digital treasury infrastructure is moving into the mainstream. The tokenised asset market is also projected to grow from $0.6 trillion today to $18.9 trillion by 2033, a compound annual growth rate of 53% (BCG–Ripple, "Approaching the Tokenization Tipping Point", 2025).

By integrating USYC, Reap is enabling businesses to:

Earn yield on idle balances without leaving the Reap ecosystem

Maintain liquidity for operational needs such as payroll, vendor payments, and expenses

Manage treasury and payments within a single, unified platform

Reap's platform is built on a strong foundation of stablecoin infrastructure, with USDC powering core use cases across payments, card issuance, and cross-border transactions. The integration of USYC builds on this foundation, extending Reap's capabilities from money movement into yield-generating treasury management.

Daren Guo, Co-Founder, Reap: "Reap was built to help global businesses run and grow with stablecoins. Integrating USYC into Reap Direct is a natural evolution of that vision, giving our clients a seamless way to not only move and manage capital, but also to put idle funds to work. This is about embedding modern treasury capabilities directly into the financial workflows businesses already rely on, with the speed, transparency, and control that stablecoin infrastructure enables. With this integration, we aim to give finance teams a more unified way to move, manage, and optimize cash globally, with the compliance, controls, and transparency that modern businesses expect."

Leo Mizuhara, Vice President, Product Management, Circle: "USYC is designed to bring institutional-grade, yield-bearing assets onchain in a way that is accessible and programmable. Reap's integration is a strong example of how tokenised treasury instruments are moving into real-world business platforms, enabling companies to incorporate yield-generating assets directly into their financial workflows."

Reap's broader platform continues to see strong adoption among global businesses. In 2025, the company grew 3X year-on-year in both revenue and volumes, reflecting increasing demand for stablecoin-native financial infrastructure.

Reap remains focused on expanding its infrastructure to support the next generation of corporate finance, with continued investment in regulated, interoperable, and scalable solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets.

Notes

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security, product, or service. The products and features described, including USYC and any yield-bearing functionality, are not available in all markets and remain subject to applicable local laws, regulatory requirements, and eligibility criteria.

About Reap

Reap is a global financial technology company that enables financial connectivity and access for businesses worldwide through stablecoin-native infrastructure. We transform the financial landscape through more efficient money movement by merging traditional finance with digital assets, bridging disparate economies and connecting key financial markets.

Reap was an early leader in Asia to incorporate stablecoins into our solutions. In 2025, Reap processed billions in stablecoin-funded transaction flows. From stablecoin-enabled corporate cards to cross-border payments, we streamline financial operations and empower companies to scale with our integrated business accounts and embedded finance solutions.

Founded and headquartered in Hong Kong, Reap employs 300 people worldwide.

More information about Reap can be found at reap.global.

[1] USYC is a digital asset token. Each USYC token serves as a digital representation of a share of the Hashnote International Short Duration Fund Ltd. (the "Fund"), a Cayman Islands registered mutual fund. The Fund has appointed Circle International Bermuda Limited ("CIBL"), a Bermuda Monetary Authority licensed digital asset business, as its token administrator, responsible for the management of USYC on behalf of the Fund. Shares of the Fund and USYC are only available to non-U.S. Persons, as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Additional eligibility restrictions may apply. The information provided herein is solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, financial instrument, or other product. [2] As of May 7, 2026. See https://app.rwa.xyz/treasuries

SOURCE Reap