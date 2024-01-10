Reappointment of Executive Chairman cum CEO for Labuan IBFC Inc. Sdn Bhd

LABUAN, Malaysia, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labuan IBFC Inc. Sdn Bhd (Labuan IBFC Inc.) is pleased to announce the reappointment of Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli as its Executive Chairman cum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a one-year term effective 1 February 2024. Labuan IBFC Inc., the official promotional and marketing agency for Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA).

Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli, Executive Chairman cum CEO, Labuan IBFC Inc

Datuk Iskandar commenced his career at Bank Negara Malaysia in 1990 and was seconded to Labuan FSA in 1996 as part of the pioneer team. Subsequently, he joined Labuan FSA and was promoted to the position of Deputy Director General of Labuan FSA.

Datuk Iskandar is a trained lawyer by profession and is also a certified financial investigator. During his tenure in Labuan FSA, he supervised several core departments including the business authorisation department; legal, prosecution and investigation department; tax and business policy department; human resource, administration and finance department as well as the corporate communications department.

Cumulatively, Datuk Iskandar has over 30 years of experience serving in the financial services industry, specifically in regulatory and supervisory agencies. He previously served on the boards of Labuan IBFC Inc. and Labuan International School. He was also a former founding member of both the Executive Committee of National Anti - Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) and the National Coordination Committee to Counter Money Laundering (NCC) of Malaysia.

He was also part of the first task force that managed the offshore centre assessment programme conducted by the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) on Labuan IBFC. Additionally, he chaired the initiative to overhaul and modernise Labuan IBFC's entire legal framework between 2008 and 2010.

During his tenure at Labuan IBFC Inc., Labuan IBFC won numerous awards in the captive sector including the Highly Commended award for International Domicile for two consecutive years. He also led the team in marketing and promotional efforts in key global markets including Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Dubai, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Qatar and Singapore.

Datuk Iskandar brings to his current role a wealth of related knowledge and experience. He will continue to provide strategic leadership and direction to Labuan IBFC Inc., overseeing its operations, and driving the international business and financial centre's next phase of growth and development.

His reappointment reflects the continuous commitment of Labuan FSA and the Government to position Labuan IBFC as Malaysia's premier international financial hub.

For more information on Labuan IBFC, please log on to www.labuanibfc.com .

SOURCE Labuan IBFC Inc. Sdn Bhd