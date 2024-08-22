Recall Program for Continental ProContact GX AO Car Tyres in the Dimension 255/35 R19 96H XL

883 replacement tyres are subject to the product recall in Australia

Affected tyres will be replaced at no charge

Continental has not received reports of accidents or injuries, however loss of vehicle control could occur with these tyres

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental today announced a recall program involving 883 replacement passenger car tyres brought into and sold in the Australian market between November 2023 and August 2024.

The recall program was proactively initiated by Continental after its market observation program had shown an increase in warranty complaints connected to this specific tyre. Analysis has shown that the affected tyres may develop a belt edge separation. With continued use, the tyres could experience a partial or full tread/belt loss. This could result in a loss of vehicle control as a safety concern.

Continental has not received any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from this tyre or from this condition. All tyres that are the subject of the recall program will be replaced free of charge.

Continental has already notified the relevant national authorities and is in close contact with dealers about the organisation and implementation of the recall program.

Consumers seeking more information, including instructions for identifying affected tyres as well as obtaining replacement tyres are asked to call Continental's hotline [1800 316 372] or visit the website [www.continental-tires.com/au/en/b2c/news].

The tyres can be identified by the product marketing line, size, and Department of Transportation (DOT) codes. Subject tyres covered by the recall program can be identified as follows:

Product marketing line: Continental ProContact GX AO

Size: 255/35 R19 96H XL

DOT Serial Number: CP32 WMC9

Weeks: (last four digits of DOT Number): All

