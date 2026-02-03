Recharge Power Awarded Taiwan's Largest Solar-Plus-Storage EPC Project from HEXA Renewables

Project highlights Recharge Power's utility-scale system integration and EPC delivery capabilities

TAIPEI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge Power Co., Ltd., the energy storage subsidiary of J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (6869), has been selected to undertake the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works for a large-scale solar-plus-storage project. With a total capacity of 48MW/185.7MWh, this project, as part of HEXA Renewables' solar-plus-storage integration initiative, demonstrates Recharge Power's capabilities in hybrid system integration and utility-scale storage delivery.

Recharge Power Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd., has been awarded the EPC contract for a large-scale solar-plus-storage project from HEXA Renewables, with a total capacity of 48MW/185.7MWh. Upon completion, it will become one of Taiwan's notable utility-scale integrated solar-plus-storage assets. (Image: Aerial photo of the solar farm for the project.) (PRNewsfoto/雲豹科技能源股份有限公司,Recharge Power Co. , Ltd.)

HEXA Renewables, an international renewable energy platform, focuses on building a diversified portfolio of renewable generation and energy storage integration projects in Taiwan. This collaboration reflects Recharge Power's track record in complex project execution and system integration.

This solar-plus-storage project, featuring 48MW/185.7MWh of battery storage, is scheduled to break ground in the first half of this year. The deployment of this large-scale energy storage system will provide peak shaving and load shifting services to mitigate the intermittency of renewable power, while improving grid dispatch flexibility, overall resilience, and solar penetration. The project is expected to generate significant EPC revenue during the construction phase and, upon completion, rank among one of Taiwan's most significant utility-scale solar-plus-storage facilities.

"Recharge Power possesses strong system integration capabilities, supported by established project management, construction coordination, and quality control expertise," said Spencer Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Recharge Power. "This expertise enabled us to complete Taiwan's first grid-connected solar-storage project with our parent company, J&V Energy Technology, in December 2023. This project forms part of HEXA Renewables' solar-plus-storage integration efforts, standing as one of the largest solar-plus-storage facilities in Taiwan. It further validates our EPC and O&M capabilities in energy storage systems and builds on our accumulated experience in this field."

Beyond Taiwan's first solar-plus-storage project, Recharge Power has developed several pioneering and benchmark storage projects in the local market, including Taiwan's first Automatic Frequency Control (AFC) project, Taipower's first grid-connected substation energy storage project, and a 200MW/335MWh large-scale storage project. These projects illustrate Recharge Power's end-to-end technical integration and execution capabilities across multiple grid and energy storage use cases.

"In line with our overall strategy, utility-scale energy storage has become foundational infrastructure supporting the energy transition and grid stability as renewable penetration increases," said Kai Tan, Deputy General Manager of J&V Energy Technology. "Securing Taiwan's largest solar-plus-storage EPC project not only solidifies the Group's leadership position in the domestic storage market, but also creates a vital track record for its further global expansion."

Mr. Tan added that the Group will draw on its experience from Taiwan's large-scale solar-plus-storage and grid-level storage projects to strengthen technological integration and operational capabilities. "We plan to expand our storage business into overseas markets with high growth potential, establishing a replicable and scalable international business model. This will sustain long-term growth and deliver deployable, integrated solutions that enable the global energy transition."

About Recharge Power Co., Ltd.

Recharge Power Co., Ltd., a Battery Energy Storage System Integrator (BESSI) under J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd., is one of the few companies in Taiwan offering fully integrated, end-to-end services for grid-scale energy storage systems. Its comprehensive solutions and services cover system design review, industrial control and communication systems, site construction, installation, commissioning, as well as long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) and qualified trading services.

To date, its cumulative installed storage capacity exceeds 370MW/886MWh, encompassing multiple milestones in Taiwan's storage development. These include Taiwan's first AFC demonstration project, Taipower's first grid-connected substation energy storage project, the first grid-connected solar-plus-storage project, and the largest privately-owned storage project in Taiwan, demonstrating mature system integration and disciplined engineering execution.

Beyond Taiwan, Recharge Power has continued to build its presence in the Japanese storage market, with several projects already grid-connected and a 24/7 O&M system established across Taiwan and Japan. This provides an operational foundation for the global growth of J&V Energy Technology's storage business.

SOURCE Recharge Power Co. , Ltd.; J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd.