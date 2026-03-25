Recharge Power (REENS) Secures 80 MWh Energy Storage Order in Japan, Accelerating Overseas Expansion

TOKYO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge Power Co., Ltd., the system-level energy storage subsidiary of J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (TWSE:6869), announced that it has secured a new energy storage equipment order in Japan, with a total capacity of 20 MW / 80 MWh. The project owner is 光陽エネルギー株式会社, a Japanese energy storage asset investor.

Recharge Power and its Japan-based subsidiary REENS participated in World Smart Energy Week, highlighting the company's energy storage achievements in Japan and Taiwan's system integration capabilities.

The project will be jointly executed by Recharge Power and its Japan-based subsidiary, REENS, leveraging the company's system integration expertise and local deployment capabilities to support successful grid connection. Equipment delivery is scheduled to commence in phases starting in July 2026, adding further growth momentum to Recharge Power's expansion in the Japanese market.

From March 17 to 19, Recharge Power and REENS also participated in World Smart Energy Week 2026 in Japan, where they showcased the company's deployment track record and system integration capabilities in the Japanese market. The exhibition attracted strong interest from energy companies and industry partners, helping expand local collaboration opportunities and contributing to the conversion of business opportunities into actual orders.

World Smart Energy Week is Asia's largest comprehensive exhibition for smart energy and renewable energy. This marked Recharge Power's second participation in the event. The delegation was led by Spencer Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Recharge Power, with support from Shu-Min Chao, General Manager of J&V Energy Technology, and Kai Tan, Vice General Manager of J&V Energy Technology. At the exhibition, Recharge Power showcased its energy storage deployment achievements across the Tohoku, Chubu, and Kyushu power service areas in Japan, as well as representative project achievements in Taiwan. The company also presented high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage (UHV) energy storage system models, demonstrating its technological strengths in system integration, engineering execution, and proprietary energy management system (EMS) development.

Spencer Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Recharge Power, said Japan's electricity market maintains stringent requirements for system reliability, dispatch precision, and real-time responsiveness. Recharge Power currently has five energy storage sites in Japan (each 2 MW / 8 MWh) that have been progressively connected to the grid, with two of them already completing capability testing and entering the electricity trading market. These milestones demonstrate the competitiveness of Taiwan's energy storage technologies in international markets.

Looking ahead, Recharge Power expects to bring an additional 38 MW / 152 MWh of energy storage capacity online in Japan this year, while continuing to advance high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage project development. In collaboration with its Japanese partner GREEN ENERGY, the company plans to develop 20 high-voltage and 2 ultra-high-voltage energy storage projects by 2027, targeting a total project pipeline of 262 MW in Japan.

About Recharge Power

Recharge Power Co., Ltd., a Battery Energy Storage System Integrator (BESSI) under J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd., is one of the few companies in Taiwan offering fully integrated, end-to-end services for grid-scale energy storage systems. Its comprehensive solutions and services cover system design review, industrial control and communication systems, site construction, installation, commissioning, as well as long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) and qualified trading services.

To date, its cumulative installed storage capacity exceeds 370 MW / 886 MWh, encompassing multiple milestones in Taiwan's storage development. These include Taiwan's first AFC demonstration project, Taipower's first grid-connected substation energy storage project, the first grid-connected solar-plus-storage project, and the largest privately-owned storage project in Taiwan, demonstrating mature system integration and disciplined engineering execution.

Beyond Taiwan, Recharge Power has continued to build its presence in the Japanese storage market, with several projects already grid-connected and a 24/7 O&M system across Taiwan and Japan. This provides an operational foundation for the global growth of J&V Energy Technology's storage business.

SOURCE Recharge Power Co., Ltd.