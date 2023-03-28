Record year: Exyte increases sales by 52 percent to 7.4 billion euros

Record sales: Sales volume €7.4 billion, up by 52 percent

Significant improvement: Adjusted EBIT increased by 58 percent to €416 million; adjusted EBITDA rose by 56 percent to €460 million

Global Team: Number of employees increases to almost 9,000

Success in all business segments: Incoming orders amounted to around €7.6 billion, order backlog at €6.8 billion

Positive outlook: Growth strategy "Pathway to Ten" and future agenda "Next Level" aiming at a sales level of €10 billion in 2027

STUTTGART, Germany, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte GmbH (Exyte), a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, has again reached record level annual results in 2022.

Last year, Exyte achieved record sales of €7.4 billion (2021: €4.9 billion), an increase of 52 percent year-on-year based on strong growth in all business segments. The order intake amounted to €7.6 billion. The order backlog reached €6.8 billion. Exyte continued to improve its profitability with an adjusted EBITDA of €460 million (2021: €294 million) and an adjusted EBIT of €416 million (2021: €263 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.2 percent (2021: 6.0 percent), while the adjusted EBIT margin reached 5.6 percent (2021: 5.4 percent). Both figures increased by 0.2 percentage points year-on-year.

"2022 was an exceptional and very successful year for Exyte. We achieved again record results. Business development exceeded our expectations. In view of the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds this is an outstanding performance we are proud of. Essential to our success are our dedicated employees who support our clients around the globe with their ongoing commitment, great passion, and know-how," says Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte.

"In 2022 we overachieved our ambitious forecasts for the important key figures sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT. Our Global Business Units, Advanced Technology Facilities, Biopharma and Life Sciences, and Data Centers, are well positioned in growth markets globally. These industries will continue to invest in the mid- and the long-term. Our goal remains to increase total revenue to around €10 billion in 2027," comments Peter Schönhofer, CFO of Exyte.

2023: Further increases in sales and earnings planned

"Between 2018 and 2022 we doubled our sales. For 2023 Exyte plans to increase sales to close to €8.0 billion. Our leading market position and our high order backlog of €6.8 billion enable us to continue to further increase the high level of sales in 2023 and beyond," explains Büchele. Incoming orders are expected to reach the high level of the previous year. Earnings are supposed to increase in line with sales development.

"In 2023 we will consistently pursue our growth strategy 'Pathway to Ten' and drive forward our 'Next Level' future agenda we initiated last year," Büchele continues. With its strategic focus on industries driven by megatrends and its customer-oriented strategy, Exyte is in an excellent position to continue its growth trajectory even in times of economic uncertainties. Schönhofer adds: "We anticipate the global economy to continue to recover. However, we still assume that fiscal policy and geopolitical tensions will continue to have a negative impact on the overall economic development in 2023."

Business development in 2022 - all segments increased sales

In 2022 the business segment, Advanced Technology Facilities, contributed 87 percent of group total sales. This is due to an increase in sales of 51 percent to €6.4 billion (2021: €4.2 billion). The ongoing positive development of investments in the semiconductor industry as well as the increasing demand for clean- and dryrooms in the context of battery cell manufacturing had a positive impact on incoming orders in 2022. Order intake amounted to €6.5 billion. Exyte expects a constant growth rate in semiconductor and battery cell manufacturing. The demands for chips and battery cells are rising continuously. In consequence, companies in these industries will keep investing billions in new production facilities, also fueled by government programs and support such as the European Chips Act, the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act as well as the Inflation Reduction Act, amongst others. In Germany, Exyte has built the country's first so called gigafab for battery cell production for one of the largest battery manufacturers in the world.

Sales of Biopharma & Life Sciences increased to €610 million in 2022 – 71 percent higher compared to previous year (2021: €357 million). The order intake grew by 18 percent to €581 million (2021: €492 million). The segment, accounting for 8 percent of Exyte's total sales in 2022, is benefitting from major investments of global pharmaceutical companies, especially in Asia and Europe. For example, Exyte started the construction of a mRNA competence center for a German chemical company in Halle, Germany. In Cork, Ireland, Exyte opened a new Life Sciences Office expecting major business opportunities due to the rapidly growing Irish pharmaceutical sector. Top players of the industry are expected to invest billions in the upcoming years as Ireland is the world's third-largest net exporter of pharmaceuticals.

Sales in the Data Centers segment reached €288 million, an increase of 59 percent (2021: €180 million), while the order intake rose by more than 36 percent to €415 million (2021: €305 million). In 2022, the data centers business was mainly driven by projects in Europe and South-East Asia. It focuses on building energy-efficient computing centers for cloud, high-performance computing, and co-location service providers. Key clients are large technology organizations that invest extensively in high-capacity cloud data centers worldwide. Exyte's Data Centers business also compromises co-location service providers that offer additional capacity for scaling for cloud service providers.

Technology & Services consists of entities that provide cleanroom technology, installation services, and critical equipment for subsystems of its clients as well as off-site manufacturing (OSM). Following the acquisition of Critical Process Systems Group in 2021, Technology & Services in 2022 almost doubled its sales with €775 million (2021: €427 million), which was around 10 percent[1] of the group's total sales. The order intake reached €1.1 billion (2021: €563 million). In 2022 Technology & Services was strengthened by the strategic acquisition of Airgard Inc., a US based specialist in exhaust gas cleaning technology. Airgard's wet scrubbers are used globally by key players in the semiconductor industry. With this acquisition Exyte strengthened its position to supply technical solutions for exhaust management, something which is becoming increasingly important in the context of improving Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance.

Business development in 2022 – strong sales growth in APAC, strong order intake growth in AMER

In 2022 the APAC region's sales increased by 145 percent to €4.2 billion year-on-year (2021: €1.7 billion), whereas the order intake achieved €4.1 billion (2021: €4.5 billion).

With €2.1 billion (2021: €2.4 billion) EMEA contributed approximately 28 percent of total sales in 2022. Order intake amounted to €1.8 billion (2021: €2.8 billion).

In AMER the order intake rose by 153 percent to €961 million (2021: €380 million). Sales increased by 32 percent and reached €560 million (2021: €423 million).

Headcount development in 2022 – continued need for technical experts

As of December 31, 2022, Exyte employed some 9,000 employees worldwide. The global workforce has increased by 20 percent. This growth will continue in 2023, with Exyte actively recruiting engineers, construction managers and project managers, amongst others. To enforce this, Exyte launched a new employer brand in 2022, which will boost global talent acquisition and recruiting. These measures support Exyte's aim to reach 15,000 employees by 2027, a doubling of the Exyte workforce compared to 2021. In various regions Exyte was recognized as a top employer. In Germany, the company was named as 'Top Employer 2023' through an audit and evaluation by the Top Employer Institute. In China, Exyte received the "Pioneer Employer Award" for the third consecutive year.

"Pathway to Ten" and "Next Level" future agenda for accelerated profitable growth

2022 marked the beginning of a next level of growth in Exyte's history. Exyte started its ambitious growth strategy "Pathway to Ten" and initiated a dedicated future agenda to take the company to the next level of growth. "Next Level" combines projects and initiatives in various areas which were pushed forward vigorously last year. Besides targeted strategic acquisitions, Exyte further expanded its global footprint in 2022 but at the same time worked on becoming one global company, by continuing to prioritize the harmonization and standardization of processes, structures, and systems worldwide. The goal is not only to foster collaboration within the company but also to increase efficiency, improve project delivery as well as customer satisfaction.

[1] Technology & Services is a reporting segment in the sales statement by region.

Key Financial Figures at a glance





2022

2021

Change 2022 vs. 2021* Order Intake €7.6 bn €8.1 bn -7 % Sales €7.4 bn €4.9 bn +52 % Adjusted EBITDA €460 m €294 m +56 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 6.2 % 6.0 % +0.2 PP Adjusted EBIT €416 m €263 m +58 % Adjusted EBIT Margin 5.6 % 5.4 % +0.2 PP

*The percentage is calculated based on the values in million.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2022, the company generated sales of €7.4 billion with around 9,000 employees worldwide.

