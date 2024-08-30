Red Bull Media House Champion Cloud Broadcasting for 2024 Wings for Life World Run

This collaboration highlighted the potential of green production and innovative cloud workflows.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks has worked with Red Bull Media House for the live transmission of the 2024 Wings for Life World Run, showcasing how green production and high-performance broadcasting can coexist. This collaboration enabled flawless global coverage of the world's largest running event, which saw participation from 265,818 people across 169 countries, representing 192 nationalities.

The Wings for Life World Run featured three types of events: 7 flagship locations, 25 locations for App Run Events, and numerous smaller App Run Events. The flagship events and App Run Events used cameras with TVU RPS One, lightweight and best-in-its class 5G transmitter, to send live feeds from remote locations to 23 receivers in Munich. In contrast, the smaller App Run Events, which did not have cameras or production crews, relied on the 33 TVU Anywhere app on participants' phones to transmit reliable live feeds.

Journalists employed TVU Partyline's Multiviewer to monitor multiple live feeds simultaneously, identifying and selecting the most engaging live moments from participants worldwide. This tool created dynamic, real-time content that was broadcast to viewers, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

All feeds were recorded and managed through TVU Search, featuring advanced capabilities like facial recognition and speech-to-text for efficient content management. This comprehensive recording allowed for the automated clipping of exciting segments, which were then distributed by producers to receivers. TVU Partyline offered participants worldwide the ability to monitor their production with minimal latency, ensuring a cohesive and interactive experience.

Red Bull has demonstrated that cloud workflows are not only capable of handling the complexity of such a large-scale production but also enable faster content creation, benefiting the environment and millions of viewers. Blending remote production with TVU wireless transmitters and mobile apps into a cloud production workflow allows for unlimited ingest, AI-based search, and real-time clipping of celebrities, increasing viewer engagement and outputting to both digital and on-premise platforms.

In a remarkable turn of events, the winner of the 2024 Wings for Life World Run was captured using the TVU Anywhere app. This outcome underscored the app's critical role in providing a live feed for the final moments of the race, something that was possible only through the innovative use of this smartphone technology.

