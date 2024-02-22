"Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe" at Foodex Japan with a delicious tasting programme

News provided by

Red Gold from Europe

23 Feb, 2024, 07:00 CST

Four days of great recipes dedicated to our delicious canned tomatoes from Europe.

TOKYO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Gold tomatoes from Europe is travelling once again, this time to Tokyo, the city hosting Foodex Japan from Tuesday March 5th to March 8th 2024 and Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe will be there!

COME VISIT US! HALL 4 – STAND E4-U01
ANICAV – RED GOLD FROM EUROPE
From 10.00 am to 5.00 pm (4.00 pm on the last day)

Taste the goodness of our Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe thanks to the recipes prepared daily from 11.30 am to 3.00 pm by the Italian chef Viviana Marrocoli and the Japanese culinary expert and cooking book author Kaitani Ikuko.

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe are also incredibly versatile. Whether you're making a classic Italian pasta sauce, a vibrant Spanish gazpacho, a hearty French ratatouille, or creating a European-inspired or fusion dish of your own, these tomatoes are your go-to choice in the kitchen. Their natural sweetness adds depth to any dish, and their flavour and aroma will delight your tastebuds.

Come and try their versatility in both original Italian and Japanese – Italian fusion cuisine. Enjoy our daily programme. It's from Europe!

5 March – 







Pasta with tomatoes and tofu sauce by Kaitani Ikuko
Pizzaiola pasta with olive crumble by Viviana Marrocoli

6 March - 







Tomato soup pasta with miso flavour by Kaitani Ikuko
Neapolitan pasta allo scarpariello by Viviana Marrocoli

7 March - 







Pasta alla Norma by Viviana Marrocoli
Tuna and pomodorini (cherry tomatoes) with spicy Japanese-style by Kaitani Ikuko
Spaghetti frittata by Viviana Marrocoli

8 March - 







Steamed chicken breast with a tomato marinade accompanied by tomato sauce by Kaitani Ikuko

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe is not a specific brand, but rather, a campaign promoted by ANICAV – the Italian Association of Canned Tomato Producers, co-funded by the European Commission, promoting European and Italian canned tomatoes.

Discover their versatility and unique taste: come and meet our chefs at Foodex Japan.

Discover more: www.redgoldfromeurope.jp

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186813/VISUAL_ASIA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186815/Footer_JP.jpg 

SOURCE Red Gold from Europe

Also from this source

Let "Red Gold from Europe" help make your Saint Valentine's day special

Let "Red Gold from Europe" help make your Saint Valentine's day special

A special dessert for Saint Valentine's day to amaze who you love: an unusual-sounding Tomato Cheesecake which is also unusually delicious. As...
Warm up for Winter with RED GOLD FROM EUROPE. EXCELLENCE IN EU PRESERVED TOMATOES

Warm up for Winter with RED GOLD FROM EUROPE. EXCELLENCE IN EU PRESERVED TOMATOES

In winter, when a steaming bowl of tomato soup is just what you want, fresh tomatoes are not always available. But even when tomatoes are not in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics