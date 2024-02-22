"Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe" at Foodex Japan with a delicious tasting programme

Taste the goodness of our Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe thanks to the recipes prepared daily from 11.30 am to 3.00 pm by the Italian chef Viviana Marrocoli and the Japanese culinary expert and cooking book author Kaitani Ikuko.

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe are also incredibly versatile. Whether you're making a classic Italian pasta sauce, a vibrant Spanish gazpacho, a hearty French ratatouille, or creating a European-inspired or fusion dish of your own, these tomatoes are your go-to choice in the kitchen. Their natural sweetness adds depth to any dish, and their flavour and aroma will delight your tastebuds.

Come and try their versatility in both original Italian and Japanese – Italian fusion cuisine. Enjoy our daily programme. It's from Europe!

5 March –















Pasta with tomatoes and tofu sauce by Kaitani Ikuko

Pizzaiola pasta with olive crumble by Viviana Marrocoli 6 March -















Tomato soup pasta with miso flavour by Kaitani Ikuko

Neapolitan pasta allo scarpariello by Viviana Marrocoli 7 March -















Pasta alla Norma by Viviana Marrocoli

Tuna and pomodorini (cherry tomatoes) with spicy Japanese-style by Kaitani Ikuko

Spaghetti frittata by Viviana Marrocoli 8 March -















Steamed chicken breast with a tomato marinade accompanied by tomato sauce by Kaitani Ikuko

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe is not a specific brand, but rather, a campaign promoted by ANICAV – the Italian Association of Canned Tomato Producers, co-funded by the European Commission, promoting European and Italian canned tomatoes.

Discover their versatility and unique taste: come and meet our chefs at Foodex Japan.

Discover more: www.redgoldfromeurope.jp

