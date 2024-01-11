Warm up for Winter with RED GOLD FROM EUROPE. EXCELLENCE IN EU PRESERVED TOMATOES

Tokyo - 12 January 2024. Your new favourite tomato soup recipe made with European canned tomatoes.

NAPLES, Italy, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In winter, when a steaming bowl of tomato soup is just what you want, fresh tomatoes are not always available. But even when tomatoes are not in season, you can still make this easy soup thanks to one special ingredient: canned tomatoes.

Our tomatoes are picked at their peak of ripeness, full of Mediterranean sunshine and utterly delicious. But while many foods are at their best eaten raw and fresh, tomatoes provide a higher level of lycopene – a protective antioxidant - when canned than when raw.

This easy soup recipe combines organic canned tomatoes with a classic base of sautéed vegetables to create layers of flavour. Caramelising the tomato paste gives a wonderful depth to your soup.

Easy Tomato Soup: Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

1 large yellow or white onion, roughly chopped

 3 large carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

 2 celery sticks, roughly chopped

 70ml extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

 1 1/2 tbsp salt

 2 tbsp tomato paste

 2 X 400g cans whole peeled tomatoes in juice, undrained

 600ml water

 1/2 tsp granulated sugar

 1 tsp ground black pepper

 pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

 fresh basil, to serve (optional)

Directions:

1.  In a food processor, pulse the onion, carrot and celery until a coarse paste forms.

2.  Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat until hot; add the vegetable paste mixture and the salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture is golden brown - about 10 minutes.

3.  Reduce the heat to medium. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring for 2 minutes.

4.  Stir in the canned tomatoes and water. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes or until the tomatoes start to break down.

5.  Add the black pepper, sugar and chilli flakes (if using), and stir well, using a wooden spoon to crush the tomatoes. Cook for 20 more minutes, continuing to crush the whole tomatoes. Adjust seasoning.

6.  Transfer the tomato mixture to a blender and process until smooth. (Or process in the pan using a stick blender.)

7.  Garnish with fresh basil if you wish, a drizzle of olive oil and serve.

Enjoy. It's from Europe!

