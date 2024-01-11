Warm up for Winter with RED GOLD FROM EUROPE. EXCELLENCE IN EU PRESERVED TOMATOES

This easy soup recipe combines organic canned tomatoes with a classic base of sautéed vegetables to create layers of flavour. Caramelising the tomato paste gives a wonderful depth to your soup.

Easy Tomato Soup: Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

1 large yellow or white onion, roughly chopped

3 large carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

2 celery sticks, roughly chopped

70ml extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

1 1/2 tbsp salt

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 X 400g cans whole peeled tomatoes in juice, undrained

600ml water

1/2 tsp granulated sugar

1 tsp ground black pepper

pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

fresh basil, to serve (optional)

Directions:

1. In a food processor, pulse the onion, carrot and celery until a coarse paste forms.

2. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat until hot; add the vegetable paste mixture and the salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture is golden brown - about 10 minutes.

3. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring for 2 minutes.

4. Stir in the canned tomatoes and water. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes or until the tomatoes start to break down.

5. Add the black pepper, sugar and chilli flakes (if using), and stir well, using a wooden spoon to crush the tomatoes. Cook for 20 more minutes, continuing to crush the whole tomatoes. Adjust seasoning.

6. Transfer the tomato mixture to a blender and process until smooth. (Or process in the pan using a stick blender.)

7. Garnish with fresh basil if you wish, a drizzle of olive oil and serve.

Enjoy. It's from Europe!

Discover more:

https://www.redgoldfromeurope.jp/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186813/VISUAL_ASIA.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186815/Footer_JP.jpg

SOURCE Red Gold from Europe