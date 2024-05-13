Red Sea Fashion Week Makes Its Debut in May 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first edition of the Red Sea Fashion Week, an initiative by the Saudi Fashion Commission, is set to take place from 16 – 18 May 2024 at the brand new St. Regis Red Sea Resort development in Saudi Arabia.

The three-day event will commence with Opening show, followed by two days of runway shows and activations, featuring luxury fashion, jewelry, ready-to-wear, and resort wear collections from both Saudi and international designers.

A key moment for Saudi Arabia's fashion industry and its integration into the global market, Red Sea Fashion Week is strategically aligned with the objectives of Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and develop cultural sectors. By highlighting local talent and facilitating connections with international buyers and media, the event underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to becoming a hub for luxury fashion and cultural exchange.

Burak Cakmak, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fashion Commission, said: "With Red Sea Fashion Week, we set out to forge a distinctive and dynamic platform that not only highlights the vast creativity and skill within Saudi Arabia but also elevates our nation as a key player on the global fashion stage. This initiative is a vibrant testament to our dedication to cultivating local talent and integrating them into the international arena, resonating deeply with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals of enriching our cultural fabric and broadening our economic horizons."

The inaugural Red Sea Fashion Week comes as part of Saudi Arabia's journey to redefine the fashion landscape and celebrate its diverse cultural heritage. Fostering a dynamic fashion community with global appeal, the Saudi Fashion Commission strives to propel the creative economy and establish the Kingdom as an international fashion destination.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About the Saudi 100 Brands program:

Launched in 2021, the Saudi 100 Brands program empowers Saudi designers to develop their fashion, luxury, and jewelry businesses, providing them with the best tools to grow their label in both local and international markets.

Through masterclasses, workshops, one-on-one mentorship sessions, and professional development delivered by industry leaders and experts, Saudi 100 Brands is already producing fashion stars and enjoying success on the world stage with events taking place at New York, Paris, and Milan Fashion Weeks.

In its first year, the program delivered more than 5,000 hours of specialized mentoring. The program covers ten different categories: ready-to-wear, modest, concept, premium, demi-couture, bridal, handbags, jewelry, and from this year, fragrances, and footwear.

The designers are a diverse group – aged from 20 – 70, 85% female, some educated in top international design schools while others are self-trained.

About the Fashion Commission:

Founded in 2020, the Fashion Commission is leading the development of the Kingdom's fashion sector. By driving investment and building robust regulatory frameworks, the commission is supporting the next generation of Saudi fashion talent as they aspire to reach their full potential. The commission is enabling the sector while preserving the Kingdom's vast heritage in fashion and empowering Saudi fashion designers.

Together with the Ministry of Culture, the commission is working to unlock a thriving cultural sector to preserve and elevate the traditions that make the Kingdom unique.

To learn more about the Fashion Commission, please visit:

Twitter: @FashionMOC | Instagram: @fashionmoc | Website: https://fashion.moc.gov.sa/en (English)

About The St. Regis Red Sea Resort

Located on Ummahat Island, a pristine private island off the coast of Saudi Arabia accessed only by chartered boat or seaplane, The St. Regis Red Sea Resort presents a rare vision of exquisite living. Crafted amongst a conservation area on the coast of the Red Sea the destination artfully blends the brand's visionary spirit, avant-garde style, and bespoke service with a progressive new benchmark for sustainable development. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, and an abundance of thriving coral reefs, guests on the island will experience new levels of luxury.

The resort offers a collection of 90 overwater and beachfront villas, each with a spacious footprint and private pool. Creating an atmosphere of immersive experiences, the resort includes an outdoor pool, high tech fitness centre, signature spa, water sports centre and kids club. Exceptional fine dining is served at three restaurants, each offering a unique culinary concept. Every stay is enhanced by the St. Regis Butler service alongside a curated selection of signature rituals designed to transcend the ordinary.

To learn more about the St. Regis Red Sea Resort, please visit:

Instagram: @thestregisredsea | Website: marriottbonvoy.com (English)

