RedBox Storage Honored with HKRMA "2025 Quality Service Retailer of the Year - Storage Service Category"

A Decade of Dedication: Setting the Industry Benchmark Through Technology Enhancement and Caring Service

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RedBox Storage has been awarded the "2025 Quality Service Retailer of the Year – Storage Service Category" by the Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA). Coinciding with the brand's 10th anniversary, this prestigious accolade affirms RedBox's leadership position as Hong Kong's Premier Self Storage Specialist and recognizes its service standards benchmarking top-tier customer-facing brands, making it a trusted mini-storage solution for both individuals and businesses.

Owner-Operator Mindset: A Promise of Quality and Confidence

RedBox Storage — From premium, climate-controlled facilities to tech-enabled access and award-winning customer-first support. Your Premier Self Storage Specialist in Hong Kong.

A defining strength of RedBox Storage is its owner-operator model, which reflects a long-term commitment to the market and allows full control over facility operations and customer experiences. This ensures consistent, high-level service standards across every service point.

The customer-centric ethos is embedded in every detail. Facilities are strategically located near MTR stations for easy access and feature thoughtful amenities such as dedicated parking, complimentary beverages, and other storage hospitality touchpoints — all designed to address the practical needs of customers seeking comprehensive Hong Kong storage solutions.

From a facility perspective, RedBox Storage delivers a reliable and secure storage environment through 24/7 climate and humidity control, smart CCTV monitoring, and top-tier fire safety systems. Together, these features ensure a safe and reliable storage experience, allowing self-storage units to serve as an extension of home and workspaces.

Digital-First Experience: Streamlining the Storage Journey

To match the fast-paced lifestyle of Hong Kong, RedBox Storage continues to advance its smart, digitalized mini-storage experience. The journey begins with exploring facilities via a 360° Virtual Tour on the website and estimating needed sizes using the Space Calculator.

The experience continues through the RedBox mobile app, which serves as a one-stop hub for booking, e-contract signing, and payment — simplifying complex administrative tasks into a few taps. This digital ecosystem empowers customers to manage their mini-storage effortlessly anytime, anywhere.

The Human Touch: Building Trust and Reputation

In the era of digital transformation, RedBox Storage believes that human connection remains indispensable. RedBox Storage provides 7-day onsite customer support and extends its customer service hotline until 10:00 PM, ensuring customers are provided with timely assistance even beyond office hours.

Such a hybrid approach, blending advanced technology with authentic interpersonal touchpoints, has enabled RedBox Storage to accumulate nearly 1,500 verified 5-star Google reviews, reinforcing its reputation as a trustworthy self-storage brand in Hong Kong.

"Unbox Your Life": More Than Storage, It's an Extension for more

With the growing demand for living space, RedBox launched the "Unbox Your Life" campaign in 2025 to redefine the role of self-storage in Hong Kong. No longer merely a place for storing belongings, but a solution to elevate the quality of life. Whether it is temporary renovation storage, seasonal wardrobes, or cherished collections, RedBox encourages residents in Hong Kong to reclaim space, reset, and make room for what truly matters.

About RedBox Storage

Acquired by global investment firm Brookfield Asset Management in 2022, RedBox Storage has established itself as a premier storage specialist, offering innovative and flexible solutions for individuals and businesses. With a focus on innovation, unmatched quality, and customer-centric service, RedBox Storage helps you make room for what matters most.

