Redefine Outdoor Summer: GOOJODOQ Camera-Inspired Handheld Fan Loved by Real Users

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOJODOQ, a lifestyle tech brand balancing daily functionality with contemporary aesthetic design, has launched the GFS025 Camera-Inspired Handheld Fan. Following the success of its iconic Nailoong series last September and its partnership this February with Thai superstar Mai Davika, the GFS025 aims to offer a creative twist on portable cooling for young consumers across Southeast Asia.

GOOJODOQ CAMERA FAN GFS025

Many commuters and outdoor enthusiasts struggle with a common summer hassle: carrying bulky separate devices to stay cool, while missing fleeting beautiful moments during commutes or breaks because they cannot snap photos instantly. Scenic commutes, lovely street views and festive moments often slip away without a portable camera. The GFS025 fully solves this problem, blending cooling and shooting into one compact gadget, making it a must-have for daily commutes, market trips, festivals and casual outdoor hangs. As regular users rave, it wins hearts with four core advantages:

Retro Film Visuals with One-handed Operation

High-Speed 100-Level Wind Control

Long Battery & Certified Safety Assurance

Stylish Portable Build Matching Summer Vibes

Users love that the built-in camera takes warm, vintage film-style shots that look great on social media straight away, no extra editing needed, with TF card support for seamless file sharing. The 180° adjustable fan head and 100-level stepless wind speed earn consistent praise — users can switch from a soft personal breeze to a steady gust for crowded spots or group hangouts. "The 2500mAh battery supports reliable daily use," many users confirm, reducing frequent mid-trip recharges, while FCC, CE and RoHS certifications ensure safe daily carry. The slim design fits perfectly in hand, and five color options pair with every summer outfit, far beyond a plain functional accessory. As numerous real users have praised, "I didn't expect to love it this much — it keeps me cool and I never miss a shot."

For anyone seeking a versatile, all-in-one summer lifestyle essential that wraps comfort, creative capture and chic design into one, this piece hits all the right notes. It's not just a standard tech item — it's a thoughtful, stylish daily companion real users actually want to bring everywhere, perfectly meeting every practical need of the summer season.

For more information: https://id.goojodoqglobal.com

SOURCE GOOJODOQ