Redefining Automotive Painting: Samurai Paint Completed Asia's Biggest Aerosol Spraying Challenge

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 6–8 February 2026, SAMURAI Paint successfully hosted Asia's Biggest Automotive Aerosol Spraying Event, a landmark three-day challenge that redefined conventional automotive spray painting. During the event, 30 full car bodies were spray-painted using aerosol cans in a single event, earning official recognition from Asia Records and ASEAN Records for achieving the Highest Number of Full-Body Car Spray Paints Using Aerosol in a Single Event.

SAMURAI Paint Chief Executive Officer Ian Ong Yoke En said automotive spray painting has traditionally been dominated by professional workshops that rely on compressor systems and spray guns. He explained that SAMURAI Paint set out to challenge this long-standing norm by introducing an alternative driven by aerosol innovation.

He added that years of research and product development have enabled the brand to demonstrate that aerosol spray paint can deliver results comparable to traditional methods, while remaining more accessible to everyday users. The challenge served as clear proof that full car body spray painting no longer needs to be confined to professional environments.

A Challenge Designed for the DIY Community

A defining feature of the event was its participant selection. Instead of professional painters, SAMURAI Paint invited DIY enthusiasts to take part in the challenge. Ong said this reflected the brand's commitment to empowering users to take control of their own automotive projects.

He noted that the challenge extended beyond speed and scale. Careful planning was required to select suitable vehicles and participants who could complete the full spray process within the three-day timeframe while adhering to established procedures. The successful completion of all 30 vehicles demonstrated that, with proper techniques and structured workflows, aerosol-based car painting is achievable beyond professional settings.

The Significance of the ASEAN Record Attempt

The recognition by Asia Records and ASEAN Records marked more than a numerical milestone—it directly challenged the long-held belief that aerosol spray paint is unsuitable for full vehicle body applications.

By successfully combining Samurai's 2K aerosol spray paint, the patented Aero Gun, and Tintatek colour-matching technology, Samurai Paint demonstrated a new level of scale, precision, and performance in aerosol-based automotive painting. The achievement reinforced the brand's vision to become the world's most respected innovative aerosol system provider.

Designed to deliver professional results straight from the can, Samurai 2K's built-in two-component system allows paint and hardener to mix internally, enabling durable, body-shop-level finishes without specialised equipment. With basic preparation and proper ventilation, automotive enthusiasts can now achieve high-quality results independently.

Executed publicly and at scale, the record attempt strengthened confidence in aerosol technology, positioning SAMURAI Paint as a credible, high-performance alternative to traditional spray systems while fostering strong engagement within the automotive community.

Supporting Sustainability Through Action

In conjunction with the main event, SAMURAI Paint reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability through a Tree Plantation Programme at Sireh Park, Iskandar Puteri. A total of 30 trees were planted, symbolising the brand's belief that technological advancement and environmental responsibility must progress hand in hand.

Building a Long-Term Legacy

Education remained a central pillar of SAMURAI Paint's brand strategy throughout the event, with participants gaining hands-on insights into proper spray techniques, surface preparation, and standard operating procedures. Beyond the event, the brand continues to share practical guidance through its digital platforms.

While held exclusively in Malaysia, Ong said the challenge was positioned as the foundation for a long-term initiative, with plans to establish it as an annual event. With recognition from Asia Records and ASEAN Records, SAMURAI Paint has set a new benchmark for aerosol-based automotive painting—shifting perceptions and expanding the boundaries of what is possible in modern automotive finishing.

https://samurai2kaerosol.com/#30cars3days

