Redefining Reliability, Geberit Extends Spare Parts Availability to 50 Years for Concealed Cisterns and Actuator Plates

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geberit, a leading provider of sanitary products and systems, unveiled a guarantee for 50 years of spare parts availability for all replaceable mechanical components of their concealed cisterns, including the actuator plate, earlier this year.

This significant extension doubles the previous 25-year guarantee, further exemplifying Geberit's commitment to exceptional quality and customer satisfaction over the long term.

Durability – A Plus for the Environment and Customers

With over five decades of in-house production experience, Geberit has ensured the availability of spare parts for their concealed cisterns for over 50 years, making upgrading seamless and individual parts easily repairable or replaceable. The company takes pride in combining quality manufacturing with durability and tradition, as its concealed cisterns have adorned modern bathrooms for years.

"At Geberit, we firmly believe in creating products that stand the test of time," said Michael Allenspach, Managing Director at Geberit North and Southeast Asia. "Our 50-year spare parts availability demonstrates our dedication to reliable, long-lasting products that offer stability and peace of mind."

Engineered for heavy usage, the concealed cistern frame integrated into the wall and toilet can bear loads of up to 400 kg. In addition, each cistern undergoes stringent quality checks and is blow-moulded in one piece to prevent leaks and defects over decades of use.

Effortless Maintenance and Upgradeability

The extended 50-year guarantee enables easy maintenance and upgradability. With the backwards compatibility of continuously improved components, customers can constantly update their cistern technology.

By installing concealed cisterns behind the wall, Geberit also ensures that technical components stay out of sight and mind when cleaning. This hidden design reduces water usage and enhances water efficiency as well.

An Eco-Friendly, Customer-Focused Approach

Geberit's durable concealed cisterns exemplify the company's eco-friendly, customer-first strategy. The long lifespan avoids premature replacement, saving customers unnecessary work and expenses and reducing environmental impact.

"As a sustainability-focused company, Geberit aims to manufacture products that contribute to our shared goals around resource conversation," said Michael Allenspach. "With features made for enduring performance, our concealed cisterns promote extended use lifecycles while providing reliability and aesthetic appeal."

For more information on Geberit's full range of products, visit www.geberit.com.sg.

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of bathroom systems and technologies. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 26 production facilities, of which four are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in about 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.4 billion in 2022. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

SOURCE Geberit Southeast Asia