Reebelo encourages Aussies to make the switch to sustainable tech this New Year

Reebelo has been giving Australian consumers access to affordable, trustworthy and sustainable tech since 2020.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reebelo, the world's fastest growing and most trusted[1] online marketplace for refurbished tech and lifestyle products, is encouraging Aussies to join the circular economy and consider refurbished tech for themselves and their loved ones this year.

What is Reebelo?

Reebelo is on a mission to reduce e-waste, encourage sustainable shopping and refresh the way we buy and consume tech products. The Singapore founded online marketplace, which launched in Australia and New Zealand in 2020, enables consumers to save up to 70% on their favourite tech brands, including Apple, Samsung, Google, Microsoft, Oppo and Huawei, across a range of products, such as iPhones, smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, gaming products and more.

Reebelo claims the "white space" between pricey brand retailers and messy marketplaces, offering a selection of new and quality-assured pre-loved devices from a range of carefully-selected certified vendor partners. Every device goes through 70+ quality checks by certified experts and every purchase comes with free and fast delivery, a 12-month warranty and a 14-day money-back guarantee, meaning consumers can shop with Reebelo with full confidence.

"Every year Australia generates over 140,000 tonnes of e-waste, and this figure is only expected to grow," says Gulrez Tyebji, Managing Director of Reebelo ANZ. "Reebelo was born to help lessen this very real problem, with the vision to create a trusted platform for sustainable tech consumption. Choosing refurbished devices not only prevents e-waste from being discarded in landfill, but is also a great way to own your favourite tech brands at a fraction of the cost."

Why make the switch to refurbished tech?

As well as offering considerable cost savings on the world's biggest tech brands, Reebelo allows consumers to avoid e-waste and lower their carbon footprint by up to 70%. To date, Reebelo has helped save 97,000 tonnes of raw materials, 30,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases and 27 million litres of water, highlighting the positive environmental impact of choosing refurbished tech. Additionally, Reebelo plants one tree for every purchase made in partnership with non-profit organisation, One Tree Planted — so far, Reebelo has planted over 300,000 trees globally since starting the initiative.

"Reebelo is proud to have achieved such a positive environmental impact, which is a direct result of our valued customers choosing refurbished tech," says Tyebji. "We encourage Aussies to shop sustainably and embrace the circular economy as they move into 2024 and consider a pre-loved device so they too can do their bit for the planet. With both the cost of living and the climate crisis offering a real threat to livelihoods and spending capacity, Reebelo offers a risk-free option that is as good for the back pocket as it is the environment."

Embrace sustainability this year, and join over 300,000 happy customers worldwide. Check out Reebelo's vast selection of iPhones, smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, gaming, and everything in between at www.reebelo.com.au and www.reebelo.co.nz.

About Reebelo

Reebelo is a world's leading marketplace for pre-loved tech devices. We're on a mission to encourage sustainable shopping by reducing e-waste and building a circular economy for refurbished electronics. Reebelo claims the "white space" between pricey brand retailers and messy marketplaces, offering a selection of new and quality-assured pre-loved devices from certified vendor partners at up to 70% off. Reebelo has offices in Australia, the U.S., Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong SAR and South Korea.

[1] Reebelo is a 2023 ProductReview.com.au Award winner with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

